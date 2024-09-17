Tonye Cole in Collaboration With Leatherback and Behavioural Health Institute (Bhi) Embarks on MT. Kilimanjaro Climb

Renowned Nigerian businessman, philanthropist and two-time Rivers State APC Gubernatorial Candidate, Tonye Patrick Cole mni, is set to take on one of the greatest physical challenges of his life: climbing Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa’s highest peak.

A global financial technology provider, Leatherback is proud to sponsor Cole as he embarks on an extraordinary mission to climb Mount Kilimanjaro. This journey, however, transcends a personal achievement.

As the first nomadic expedition sponsored by Leatherback, Tonye Cole’s journey is more than a climb. Together with Leatherback, Cole aims to raise critical awareness to address Nigeria’s youth mental health crisis, a cause that will impact countless lives through Behavioural Health

Institute (BHI) by providing Free therapy/coaching to 1,000 Nigerian Youths.

A Shared Commitment to Addressing Mental Health Nigeria faces a dire shortage of mental health professionals, with just one for every 1,000,000 people. This severe lack of access leaves millions of young Nigerians without the support they need.

Recognising this urgent crisis, Tonye Cole co-founded the Behavioural Health Institute. (BHI) in 2019 to help bridge the gap in mental health services by leveraging technology, training, and capacity-building initiatives.

Leatherback, a company rooted in facilitating global connections, is deeply aligned with this mission. “At Leatherback, we believe that health and well-being are just as critical as financial empowerment. By supporting Tonye Cole in this challenge, we aim to bring mental health issues to the forefront, creating more awareness, and driving real change for our youth,” said Ibitade Ibrahim Toyeeb, Leatherback’s CEO.

Climbing for a Cause

Tonye Cole’s Mount Kilimanjaro expedition is a cornerstone of a broader effort to raise N500 million by year-end. The funds will provide FREE therapy/coaching for 1,000 Nigerian youth, supporting BHI’s groundbreaking work in expanding access to care.

The funds will also contribute to training mental health professionals and integrating innovative technology solutions to widen the reach of care in Nigeria.

“This climb isn’t about just a personal goal, it’s a mission to create real change for thousands of Nigerian youths struggling with mental health,” Cole said. “It’s about shining a light on this underserved illness, together we can break the stigma attached to seeking help and move mountains for our youth,” said Tonye Cole. “I am incredibly honoured to have Leatherback by my side on this journey as we work together to break the stigma surrounding mental health and provide the care our youth deserve.” “We understand the importance of mental health in driving economic and personal success,” added Leatherback’s CEO. “By backing this expedition, we are making a statement about the value we place on building a healthier, more inclusive future for Nigeria.”

We all need to join hands together on this initiative to foster mental well-being for our youths by donating and sponsoring this monumental challenge. With the N500 million goal in sight, this climb is a powerful call to action for businesses, individuals, and communities to collaborate with Cole, BHI and Leatherback to transform mental health care across Nigeria.

Moving Mountains for Nigeria’s Youth

Tonye Cole and Leatherback’s shared vision is to see Nigeria become a country where mental health is treated with urgency, compassion, and accessible care for all. With the N500 million goal in sight, this climb is a powerful call to action for businesses, individuals, and communities to join in transforming mental health care across Nigeria.

Join the Movement

As Tonye Cole sets out to conquer Mount Kilimanjaro with Leatherback’s backing, this journey is an invitation for everyone to contribute to this vital cause. Together, we can ensure that thousands of young Nigerians get access to the free therapy/coaching they need to thrive and succeed in life.

For more information on how you can support Tonye Cole and the Behavioural Health Institute, please visit this link.

About BHI:

The Behavioral Health Institute (BHI) was founded in 2018 to address the critical gaps in mental health care in Nigeria. BHI aims to improve access to care through technology and enhance understanding of behavioural health disorders through research, training, and capacity building, all in a stigma-free and welcoming environment.

About Leatherback:

Leatherback is a global financial technology company providing businesses and individuals with innovative solutions for cross-border transactions, including multi-currency accounts, competitive exchange rates, and secure payment processing.

