25 Years of Impact: Stephanie Busari Launches Global Storytelling Academy to Elevate African Narratives

In a glittering celebration that drew together international media heavyweights, thought leaders, royalty, and policymakers, Stephanie Busari was honoured for her 25 years of groundbreaking work in journalism and 16 years of distinguished service at CNN.

The event, held in Lagos at the John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture & History and attended by a constellation of influential figures, paid tribute to Busari’s extraordinary legacy—an Emmy, Peabody, and Gracie award-winning journalist whose reporting has reshaped global perspectives on Africa.

The evening overflowed with accolades, heartfelt testimonials, and stirring endorsements from a chorus of eminent voices. They hailed Busari not only as a trailblazer in media but also as a mentor, inspiration, and catalyst for positive change. Her expertise, integrity, and unyielding commitment to telling the world’s most important—and often untold—stories were placed front and centre.



Some of the dignitaries and prominent Nigerians in attendance included Honourable Minister of Health, Muhammad Ali Pate, Her Excellency First Lady of Kwara, Amb. Olufolake Abdulrazaq, Honourable Abike Dabiri, Pastor Paul and Ifeanyi Adefarasin, Mo Abudu, Chairman Arise News Channel Nduka Obaigbena, John Momoh, Channels TV, Tonye Patrick Cole min, Honourable Commissioner Folashade Ambrose, Pastor Bolaji Idowu, Betty and Soni Irabor, Kate Isa, Kemi Adetiba, Colette Otusheso, Adebola Williams, Reality TV star Chioma Ikokwu and Mary Ojulari.

Global Tributes and Testimonies

A remarkable highlight of the night was a video tribute from Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, the first female President of Mauritius, who acknowledged Busari’s courage, vision, and the significance of her accomplishments, recalling her first encounter with Stephanie in 2017 at the TED Global conference.

“I saw then a very articulate, determined, and ambitious young lady. Stephanie has become the face of Africa at CNN. People like Stephanie provide the voice that our continent needs,” said Gurib-Fakim. From within the CNN family, renowned anchor Richard Quest said it was “an honour and a pleasure to … celebrate your achievements in broadcast and journalism,” he said. “Over the years, we’ve done many stories trying to bring the excitement, vibrancy, imagination, and enthusiasm of Africa to the global audience. You are unique in your ability to do this,” he added.

Other CNN colleagues underscored her role as a mentor and leader, praising the standards of storytelling she championed and her lasting impact on the industry.

Celebrated Nigerian leaders and influencers also weighed in. Jumoke Oduwole, Nigeria’s Minister of Trade and Investment, described Busari’s career as a testament to the power of narrative in shaping economic and cultural landscapes, saying

“I’m so proud of you. Sixteen years at CNN is no joke, on the global stage representing your country. This isn’t just journalism; it’s impact. Your life has made a difference in this career, and my prayer is that you continue to shine. Your best is yet to come.” Royal support came from Olori Atuwatse III, who underscored the cultural significance of Busari’s work, saying: “We recently met, but I felt immediately connected to you because of your excellence, your commitment, your passion, and the professionalism with which you approach your work. His Majesty and I have been very blessed to know you. We celebrate with you from the Iwere Kingdom and join the rest of the world in acknowledging the wonderful, excellent, and amazing gift that you are to the media world and to the world at large.”

A Platform for the Future: Stephanie Busari Storytelling Academy

While the evening was a tribute to her illustrious past, Busari also used the platform to unveil her vision for the future. The newly launched Stephanie Busari Storytelling Academy aims to nurture 100,000 African storytellers over the next decade, while mobilizing a $100 million fund to support thousands of emerging narratives.

Guided by Chairman Tonye Cole, the Academy will provide training, mentorship, and resources to aspiring journalists, filmmakers, and creators determined to present Africa’s stories with authenticity and nuance.

“Tonight is a celebration of the journey so far, but it is also a moment to look ahead,” Busari stated. “For 25 years, I’ve told stories that matter. Now, I want to help others do the same. The Academy will equip a new generation of storytellers with the tools to share their truth—unfiltered, undiluted, and unafraid. If we are to shift global perceptions and unlock Africa’s full potential, we must invest in the people who will shape how the world sees us.”

Expanding Her Reach: SBB Media and StephanieBusari.com

The night also marked the debut of Busari’s new website, StephanieBusari.com, and the official introduction of SBB Media, her innovative consultancy poised to take African narratives global.

SBB Media will offer a suite of services—from documentary filmmaking and media training to public speaking coaching and strategic communications consultancy—tailored for individuals, brands, and organizations looking to engage authentically with African audiences and issues.

“SBB Media is my personal pledge to keep forging ahead,” Busari explained. “After decades of reporting at the frontline of some of the world’s biggest stories, I’ve learned one thing: who tells the story matters. Through SBB Media, we will partner with visionaries, activists, and entrepreneurs to ensure their messages resonate far beyond their borders. We will use our media acumen to elevate African voices in global dialogues, shifting mindsets and policies.”

Prominent Voices and Supporters

High-profile guests, including Pastor Paul Adefarasin, John Momoh, Mo Abudu, Debola Williams, and Toyin Saraki, delivered impassioned speeches, each reflecting on Busari’s influence. They spoke of her unwavering moral compass, her eye for detail and human connection, and the profound ripple effects of her work.

“Stephanie has been a light in the media world,” said Mo Abudu. “With this Academy, website, and media company, she is sharing the burden of the torch, giving countless others the opportunity to discover their voices, refine their craft, and find global audiences.”

Corporate partnerships also shone through. Chivas Regal and major media outlets like 54 News and Channels TV affirmed their support for Busari’s initiatives, recognizing the transformative power of inclusive and representative storytelling. Their involvement ensures that budding storytellers trained by the Academy will have platforms to reach audiences and the backing of a robust international network.

A New Chapter, A Renewed Promise

As the evening drew to a close, Busari’s words captured the essence of the celebration. “I stand here grateful for the 25 years behind me and excited for the decades ahead,” she said. “We have much work to do—rewriting outdated narratives, highlighting talent and innovation, and investing in the next wave of creators. Tonight, we honour the past, but starting tomorrow, we build a future of limitless storytelling, where Africa’s many stories are told with pride, accuracy, and enduring impact.”

