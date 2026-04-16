DBNC 2026: Repositioning Nigerian Businesses for Success in a Borderless Economy

In today’s world of accelerating change and global interconnectivity, Nigeria’s business landscape is transforming at an unprecedented pace. Success now demands more than resilience; it requires vision, strategic foresight, and the ability to transcend conventional boundaries. The businesses that will lead tomorrow are those that innovate within local realities while confidently competing on the global stage.

The Doing Business in Nigeria Conference (DBNC) 2026 is the definitive platform for leaders seeking to navigating complexity and seizing opportunity. More than a gathering, DBNC is a space where ideas are tested, strategies refined, and the foundations for sustainable growth deliberately built. Set for April 25, 2026, at the Landmark Event Centre, Lagos, this year’s theme, “Beyond Boundaries: Innovate Locally, Compete Globally,” challenges Nigerian businesses to move beyond incremental progress, rethink scale, and embrace cross-border relevance in a world without limits.

Convened by Linda Uneze, CEO of Maurice Xandra Solutions, the 2026 edition will feature a distinguished lineup of speakers whose influence cuts across sectors and geographies including Tonye Patrick Cole, Co-Founder of Sahara Group, Kemi Adeosun, former Minister of Finance; Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Rick Swart, US Consul General, Lagos; Dr. Folashade Femi-Lawal, Country Manager at Mastercard, Yetunde B. Oni, MD/CEO Union Bank, Chidilim Menakaya, Director at Sahara Group Foundation, Folake Soetan, CEO of Ikeja Electric, Anthony Oduu, Co-Founder and CEO of VertoFX, Chidi Iwuchukwu, Executive Director at RMB, Wole Abu, Managing Director of Equinix West Africa, Yemisi Iranloye, CEO Psaltry International and Tokunbo Akande, Special Adviser at the Lagos Internal Revenue Service. The discussions will be expertly moderated by Olatunde Akintola, Founder and CEO of EnergiHub, Tokunbo George-Taylor, CEO of Skot Communications, and Chukuwa Aligwekwe (Chico), Programme Director, Classic FM, ensuring every conversation delivers insight, clarity, and actionable strategies. Tanwa Ashiru, Manager at TotalEnergies and Founder of Bulwark Intelligence, will serve as the Master of Ceremony for the conference, bringing professionalism, energy, and poise to guide the event seamlessly.

These experts will examine the strategic imperatives shaping modern enterprise in Nigeria, including how businesses can unlock innovation under constraints, leverage technology for competitive advantage, access capital in evolving financial markets, and build resilient structures capable of scaling globally. The conference will also explore the vital role of strategic partnerships and cross-border collaboration in opening new markets and sustaining long-term growth.

A defining highlight of the conference is the Business Pitch Competition, a flagship initiative that underscores DBNC’s commitment to translating insight into tangible opportunity. Entrepreneurs from across Nigeria are invited to apply, presenting ventures that demonstrate innovation, scalability, and market relevance.

From this competitive pool, four outstanding finalists will be selected to take the stage at DBNC 2026, where they will present their businesses before a panel of distinguished judges, including Oladayo William, Managing Director of Tetracore Energy Group; Thessa Bagu, Managing Director of Commercium Africa; Dr. Ayo Adegboye, CEO of Arravo; and Chioma Esike, Managing Director of Herel and Chief of Staff at VFD Group.

These finalists will benefit from targeted mentorship, strategic advisory, and direct exposure to investors and decision-makers, equipping them with the tools required to refine their business models and accelerate growth. At the culmination of the competition, one emerging winner will be selected and awarded a transformational grant, alongside continued access to mentorship and a high-impact network further reinforced by the expertise and networks of the judging panel capable of unlocking the next phase of their journey.

DBNC 2026 is where business transformation takes shape. It offers a rare opportunity to gain critical insights, build meaningful connections, and position for growth in an increasingly competitive and globalised market. For entrepreneurs, executives, and investors alike, it is a chance to engage with the ideas, people, and opportunities that will define the next phase of business in Nigeria.

Registration is now open . Join us on April 25, 2026, at Landmark Event Centre, Lagos, at 9:00am.

Applications for the Business Pitch Competition is here.

For sponsorship inquiries, please contact here.

Key Partners- VFD Group, Sahara Group Foundation, Rand Merchant, Unotelos Group

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for DBNC