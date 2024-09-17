Allison and BHM Announce “Africa Breakfast Convos” at the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA79)

Africa stands at a vital crossroads, balancing intricate geopolitical challenges while taking advantage of promising economic opportunities.

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) announced 73 Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) projects in Africa worth more than $53 billion in the last year alone, according to the World Economic Forum, and significant growth in technology, renewable energy, and healthcare sectors, across the continent, Africa is poised for remarkable progress.

In light of these developments, Allison, a globally renowned communications consultancy, and BHM, one of Africa’s leading public relations firms, are joining forces to co-host an exclusive breakfast event on the sidelines of the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA79) in New York City.

The “Africa Breakfast Convos,” will convene business and public sector leaders from various African nations, representing key sectors such as telecommunications, finance, entertainment, government, technology, and trade.

Date: Friday 27 September 2024

Venue: World Trade Center, New York City.

With 70% of sub-Saharan Africa’s population under 30 and projections indicating that one-fifth of the global population will be African by 2030, the continent’s youthful demographics are drawing significant international attention.

This exclusive gathering aims to showcase Africa’s immense potential for economic growth and development while emphasising the continent’s role in achieving sustainable development goals.

The event will feature panel discussions, keynote speeches, and networking sessions exploring various aspects of the African narrative: big business, technology, pop culture, creative economy, soft power, and geopolitics. It will serve as a platform to highlight expertise and innovation on the continent.

Claudine Moore, Managing Director, of Africa, at Allison, stated, “The ‘Africa Breakfast Convos’ represents a unique opportunity to bring together influential voices and decision-makers from across Africa and beyond. We’re excited to again facilitate meaningful dialogue during the United Nations General Assembly when Africa is a focus and we are collectively working towards collaboration driving sustainable growth and social impact across the continent.” Femi Falodun, Executive Director, BHM, added, “This event underscores Africa’s position as a land of opportunity for investment and collaboration. By showcasing the continent’s dynamism and potential, we aim to foster partnerships that will contribute to shared prosperity and sustainable development.”

The “Africa Breakfast Convos” aligns with UNGA79’s theme while focusing on Africa’s potential as a driver of global progress. It emphasises the role of business in driving sustainable development, the importance of public-private partnerships, and the opportunities for collaboration with Africans in the diaspora.

About Allison:

Allison is a global integrated marketing and communications agency, with operations across 50 markets throughout the U.S., Latin America, Europe, Asia, Middle East and Africa, dedicated to driving growth, innovation, and positive change for clients, colleagues, and communities.

With a diverse range of expertise and a forward-looking mindset, Allison delivers game-changing results that make a lasting impact. Allison is owned by Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), one of the fastest-growing and most influential marketing and communications networks in the world.

Agency partners leverage Stagwell’s technology, data analytics, insights and strategic consulting solutions to drive measurable results and optimize return on marketing investment for more than 1,700 clients worldwide. Learn more via their website.

About BHM:

BHM is a media and communications services company, home to public relations and reputation management consultancy BlackHouse Media (UK & Nigeria); Pan African communications advisory firm, ID Africa (Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, etc); and marketing technology platform, Plaqad. BHM was named one of Africa’s Fastest Growing Companies in 2023 and 2024 by the Financial Times.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for BlackHouse Media