Africa’s Top Innovators and Leaders Gather at “Africa Breakfast Convos” on the sidelines of UNGA

The “Africa Breakfast Convos,” a high-profile event held on the sidelines of the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA79), brought together some of Africa’s most influential business leaders and innovators.

The gathering, which took place on Friday, September 27, 2024, at the World Trade Center in New York City, aimed to showcase Africa’s economic potential and drive discussions on sustainable development.

Among the notable attendees were Tobe Okigbo, Chief Corporate Services Officer of MTN Nigeria; Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, co-founder of Future Africa; Sam Onyemelukwe, Senior Vice President of Global Business Development at TRACE; Claudine Moore, Managing Director, Africa, Allison; Anie Akpe, Founder, African Women In Tech (AWIT); Ayeni Adekunle, Founder/CEO of BHM; Matthew Della Croce, Chief Growth Officer, Global Client Experience, Allison; Writer and Media Consultant, Tolu Ogunlesi; Todd Aydelotte, Partner, Managing Director, Thought Leadership, Allison; and David Schneider, Partner Continuum Advisors.

The event, co-hosted by global communications consultancy Allison and African public relations firm BHM, provided a platform for business leaders to engage in meaningful dialogue about Africa’s role in driving global progress.

Africa Breakfast Convos commenced with opening remarks from Claudine Moore, Managing Director, Africa, Allison. She emphasised the importance of leveraging communication and stakeholder engagement for Africa’s sustainable development agenda.

Ayeni Adekunle, Founder and CEO, BHM, spoke on the event’s significance, asserting,

“this gathering is an opportunity to have the right conversations about our continent – the opportunities and the challenges. We’re providing guests with a space where conversations can flow freely, turning ideas into impactful initiatives that foster sustainable growth across Africa.”

Tobe Okigbo of MTN Nigeria provided insights into the telecommunications sector’s role in Africa’s digital transformation. He highlighted MTN’s initiatives to expand connectivity and support digital skills development across the continent.

Okigbo also expressed how impressive the business landscape on the continent has become saying,

“African businesses are not just solving local problems; they’re turning billion dollar problems into billion dollar opportunities.”

Speaking about the opportunities available for Africa’s diaspora, Iyin Aboyeji added,

“There is an opportunity for Africa’s diaspora to better orchestrate impact on the continent by facilitating its major inflows to deliver value on the ground. The diasporan community can, for example, leverage aggregated remittances as capital to establish sustainable infrastructure on the continent.”

The creative economy took centre stage during a discussion led by media executives Sam Onyemelukwe, Senior Vice President of Global Business Development, TRACE and Ayo Animashaun, Founder & CEO at Smooth Promotions, Hip TV, and The Headies.

Onyemelukwe highlighted the global impact of African pop culture and how African creatives are shaping global trends and narratives. Animashaun spotlighted the economic potential of the creative industries, noting that the creative sector is a powerful engine for job creation and economic growth in Africa.

The event featured panel discussions on various topics, including technology, finance, creative industries, and sustainable development. Attendees engaged in networking sessions, fostering potential collaborations and partnerships.

Africa Breakfast Convos aligns with UNGA79’s broader theme of global progress and sustainable development. By bringing together these influential figures, the event aimed to position Africa as a key player in addressing global challenges and driving economic growth.

Other guests include Jennie Nwokoye Clafiya, Founder/CEO, Clafiya; Julia Wolfe of Reuters; Helen Paul, Founder, HP Theatre & Film Academy; Marco Funk, Founder Decarb.earth; Ifeoluwa Dare-Johnson Founder/CEO Healthtracka; Timilehin Bello, Product Manager and Founder, Media Panache; Beverly Bassey, Actress and CEO Be Naya LLC; Adebowale Folorunsho, Founder SAID Institute; Kayode Akintemi, Managing Director of News Central; Efe Omorogbe, co-founder of Hypertek Digital/960 Music Group and Principal Consultant & Founder of Buckwyld Media Network, and Ayo Animashaun, Founder & CEO of Hip TV & The Headies.

