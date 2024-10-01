A New Era in Agriculture: Ghana Grows Changing Narratives Debuts at AgroFusion 2024

On October 11th, 2024, something remarkable is set to happen at the Jubilee Park of the bustling city of Koforidua in the Eastern corridors of Ghana. This is the day when the stories that have long been whispered in quiet corners will finally take centre stage.

At AgroFusion 2024, we will witness the unveiling of the Ghana Grows Changing Narratives Book, a compilation of impactful stories from the Ghana Grows Program that goes beyond mere words and into the heart of Ghana’s future in agriculture.

For years, agriculture has often been painted with a limited brush—a sector perceived as only tied to survival, back-breaking work, and limited opportunities and payoffs. But what if we told you that the real story has been waiting to be told, and it’s one of innovation, transformation, and immense potential? What if farming isn’t a vocation of the past but the future?

The Ghana Grows Program, a groundbreaking initiative led by Mastercard Foundation in collaboration with Springboard Road Show Foundation, has tirelessly been working on rewriting the narrative. And now, that story is ready to be shared with the world through this incredible book- The Ghana Grows Changing Narratives Book.

The Executive Directors of the Springboard Road Show Foundation, Comfort Ocran and Albert Ocran, expressed their excitement about extending the impact of the Ghana Grows Program through the documentation of success stories. They indicated that their goal with this book is to inspire hope among young people across the nation with these remarkable stories of resilient young people.

The book captures the journeys of over 200 young Ghanaians — young women and young men, including persons with disability, who have dared to reimagine what agriculture can be.

These are not just tales of people working the land. These are adventures, challenges, learnings and triumphs of young minds daring to apply their entrepreneurial drive to the entire agribusiness value chain and transform their lives and communities in the process.

Imagine reading about young women who have shattered cultural and societal barriers to becoming leaders in agribusiness and role models in their communities. Or the young men who have taken locally grown crops and turned them into thriving food processing ventures, creating jobs and boosting incomes in places once thought to be lost to poverty.

You will also be excited to read about young people with disabilities who, despite every obstacle, have found their place in agriculture, proving that this sector is truly for everyone.

The beauty of this book lies in the sheer diversity of experiences it captures. It doesn’t matter where you are from—whether you’re from the lively cities or the quiet rural areas—these stories reflect the power of hope.

What’s truly exciting is that this launch will take place at AgroFusion 2024, a festival like no other. Imagine the energy at Jubilee Park—a vibrant mix of music, arts, and a showcase of everything agriculture and ATVET has to offer. Some of Ghana’s biggest stars, like Kwame Eugene, Lasmid, Dope Nation, DWP and some of Koftown’s biggest stars will light up the stage.

At the heart of this festival will be the celebratory launch of the Ghana Grows Changing Narratives Book as a wake-up call to young people everywhere to see agriculture for what it truly is: a sector brimming with opportunities.

It’s a reminder that the next great entrepreneur, innovator, or leader could come from the farms and fields of Ghana. It’s proof that agriculture, with the right mindset, can be the path to financial independence, innovation, and a brighter tomorrow.

So, on October 11th, when this book is unveiled, it won’t just be another launch. It will be the beginning of a movement. A movement that says agriculture is not about survival, but about success. A movement that declares loudly that Ghana Grows—Hope Dey.

Join them at the Koforidua Jubilee Park in the beautiful Eastern Region of Ghana for AgroFusion 2024, be part of the celebration, and witness firsthand how these stories captured under the Ghana Grows Program are shaping the future of Ghana’s agriculture.

This is more than a book—it’s a manifesto of change, a testament to the power of youth, and a promise that with vision and innovation, agriculture can transform lives and nations.

