Lagos, Get Ready to Shop! The Transforming Nigerian Youths Marketplace Event Is Coming on December 13th!

Lagos, are you ready to shop? Mark your calendars for Friday, December 13th at Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island. The Transforming Nigerian Youths Marketplace Event is coming your way!

Not your ordinary market, this event highlights entrepreneurship, celebrates creativity and fosters a sense of community. It’s a space for discovering great bargains, building new connections, and spending an enriching day.

What’s Waiting for You?

Shop Incredible Discounts:

Celebrate Nigerian entrepreneurship by shopping for exclusive deals on fashion, tech, food, and gifts. It’s an opportunity to find unique products and uplift local businesses.

Live Entertainment to Unwind:

Feel the vibe with live music, laughter, and games. it’s a full-blown experience designed to keep you entertained.

Freebies, Prizes & Surprises:

Win exciting prizes, grab exclusive freebies, and enjoy a day full of delightful surprises that will leave you smiling.

Network & Build Connections:

Business owners and shoppers will find this event to be a vibrant meeting point for connecting with others, building networks, and exploring a world of possibilities.

Family-Friendly Fun:

Bring the entire family! The Transforming Nigerian Youths Marketplace has something for everyone, from games and activities to food and fun.

Event Details

Date: Friday, December 13th, 2024

Venue: Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos

Time: 12 PM – 10 PM

Spaces are filling fast! Get your FREE ticket to the Transforming Nigerian Youths Marketplace Event here or register here

Who’s Behind This Amazing Event?

The Transforming Nigerian Youths Marketplace Event is proudly presented by the Enterprise Development Centre of Pan-Atlantic University, in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation.

What to Look Forward To

If you’re searching for unique products, opportunities to network with entrepreneurs, or simply a lively setting to explore, the Transforming Nigerian Youths Marketplace Event has plenty to offer.

