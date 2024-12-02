Peak Celebrates Super Eagles’ AFCON Qualification

Connect with us

FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria, makers of Peak Milk, and the official dairy partner of Nigeria’s men’s football team – Super Eagles, on sunday added a delightful touch to the teams AFCON qualification with a special breakfast event in camp.

As the Super Eagles celebrated their qualification for the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Peak, a steadfast partner since 1998, presented its nourishing dairy products to the players and officials.

The event followed the team’s 1-1 draw with the Cheetahs of Benin Republic in Abidjan last Thursday, which solidified their place at the top of their group and secured them an early ticket to the prestigious tournament.

With 11 points from five matches in a group that also includes Rwanda and Libya, the Super Eagles will participate in the 37th edition of AFCON, set to take place next year in Morocco.

During the breakfast presentation, Super Eagles captain, William Troost-Ekong expressed gratitude for Peak Milk’s unwavering support over the years.

We are especially grateful to Peak Milk for hosting us today and for standing by the team for decades. Their support is invaluable, and I believe it will inspire us to achieve even greater success, especially at next year’s AFCON in Morocco, he said.

The Brand Manager – Peak, Olumide Olaokun who was also present at the event said the after-breakfast Peak presentation of what it called it’s ‘nourishing packs’ to the players and officials was aimed at boosting the team spirit in camp, as well as ensuring that they got the best nourishment to continue winning and putting smiles on the faces of soccer loving Nigerian fans.

Peak has been nourishing Nigeria’s number one football brand as Official Milk of the Super Eagles since 1998. Today’s presentation of our nourishing products will definitely spur the team to victory as we all look forward to a greater performance at next year’s AFCON and getting the ticket to the World Cup to be hosted by USA, Canada and Mexico in 2026, Olaokun said.


Peak Milk is a renowned brand in the Nigerian dairy industry, committed to providing high-quality dairy products to consumers for over 70 years.

With a focus on nutrition and taste, Peak Milk has consistently delivered excellence in the form of dairy goodness to Nigerian households.

