Super Eagles to Face Tunisia, Uganda, & Tanzania in Group C at AFCON Morocco 2025

The countdown to the fourth TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) has officially begun. The Super Eagles of Nigeria, alongs with 23 qualified teams are now on their quest for glory after being drawn into various groups during the final draw held at the Mohammed V National Theatre in Rabat, Morocco.

The draw ceremony, which took place yesterday, was an affair attended by a host of prominent personalities. The evening opened with mesmerising performances by renowned Moroccan artistes Nouamane Lahlou and Hatim Ammor, setting the tone for what would be an unforgettable event.

As the lights dimmed, the spotlight shifted to the hosts of the night—Beninese-American actor Djimon Hounsou and Moroccan media personality Nabila Kilani. Together, they guided the audience through the proceedings, which were broadcast to over 90 countries worldwide. The draw itself was conducted with the assistance of African football legends Serge Aurier, Aliou Cissé, Joseph Yobo and Mustapha Hadji.

The 24 teams were drawn into six groups of four, with the top two teams from each group and the four best third-placed sides advancing to the Round of 16. Here’s how the groups were unveiled:

Group A: Hosts Morocco will face Mali, Zambia, and Comoros in what promises to be a competitive pool.

Group B: Seven-time champions Egypt are set to take on South Africa, Angola, and Zimbabwe.

Group C: Nigeria will clash with Tunisia and the East African duo of Uganda and Tanzania.

Group D: Reigning champions Senegal will battle the Democratic Republic of Congo, Benin, and Botswana.

Group E: 2019 winners Algeria face Burkina Faso, Equatorial Guinea, and Sudan.

Group F: Defending champions Côte d’Ivoire are up against long-time rivals Cameroon, Gabon, and Mozambique.

The tournament, scheduled to take place from 21 December 2025 to 18 January 2026, will be spread across six Moroccan cities and nine stadiums. This marks Morocco’s first time hosting the tournament since 1988.

Key dates: