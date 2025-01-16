Connect with us

News Scoop

Nigeria Draws Senegal, Sudan and Congo in Group D for CHAN 2024

Events News Promotions

FREEE Impact Foundation Launches special "Buy One, Gift One" Initiative

Career Inspired News

Adebayo Ogunlesi Joins OpenAI's Board of Directors as the AI Giant Expands

Events News Promotions

Yetty Williams Launches Digital Savvy Parenting Book: An Essential Guide for Today’s Families

Inspired News Scoop

Dr. Adanna Steinacker Takes on Key Role in Women's Health as SSA to the President

News

LemFi Secures $53M Series B Funding to Expand Remittances Across Europe and Asia

News

Meghan Markle’s 'With Love, Meghan' Netflix Series Postponed to March Due to California Wildfires

News

Mojisola Meranda Becomes First Female Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly

Events News Scoop

Quadri Aruna's Children Make Nigeria Proud with Table Tennis Wins in Portugal

Events News Promotions

The African Heritage Centre Annual Year-End Event 2024: Celebrating Strength, Resilience, and Unity

News

Nigeria Draws Senegal, Sudan and Congo in Group D for CHAN 2024

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Photo Credit: CAF/Instagram

The TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship 2024 (CHAN) draw took place yesterday at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi, Kenya, setting the stage for an exciting tournament in August.

The event wasn’t just about football—it was a celebration of Africa’s rich culture with performances by Bien of Sauti Sol, Uganda’s Ghetto Kids, and Kenya’s Red Fourth Choir, adding pride and vibrancy to the occasion.

CAF Director of Competitions, Nigeria’s Samson Adamu, conducted the final draw with the help of East African football legends McDonald Mariga (Kenya), Mrisho Ngasa (Tanzania), and Hassan Wasswa (Uganda).

Nigeria’s Super Eagles are back in the competition after a six-year break, landing in Group D alongside defending champions Senegal, Sudan, and the Republic of Congo. With Éric Sékou Chelle at the helm as head coach, the team carries the hopes of fans, who are eager for a strong comeback. Chelle is  also tasked with the responsibility of guiding the Super Eagles to earn a ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals.

The tournament’s other groups promise just as much excitement. Joint-hosts Kenya headline Group A, where they will face formidable opponents in Morocco, Angola, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Zambia. Meanwhile, in Group B, co-hosts Tanzania are up against Madagascar, Mauritania, Burkina Faso, and the Central African Republic—a team that made headlines by knocking out Cameroon.

Group C features Uganda, the third joint-hosts, taking on Niger Republic, Guinea, and two wildcard teams yet to be announced by CAF.

Adding to the excitement, CAF announced a significant boost in prize money. The champions will now take home $3.5 million, a 75% increase from the last edition, while the total prize pool has risen to $10.4 million—raising the stakes for all competing teams.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php