Nigeria Draws Senegal, Sudan and Congo in Group D for CHAN 2024

The TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship 2024 (CHAN) draw took place yesterday at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi, Kenya, setting the stage for an exciting tournament in August.

The event wasn’t just about football—it was a celebration of Africa’s rich culture with performances by Bien of Sauti Sol, Uganda’s Ghetto Kids, and Kenya’s Red Fourth Choir, adding pride and vibrancy to the occasion.

CAF Director of Competitions, Nigeria’s Samson Adamu, conducted the final draw with the help of East African football legends McDonald Mariga (Kenya), Mrisho Ngasa (Tanzania), and Hassan Wasswa (Uganda).

Nigeria’s Super Eagles are back in the competition after a six-year break, landing in Group D alongside defending champions Senegal, Sudan, and the Republic of Congo. With Éric Sékou Chelle at the helm as head coach, the team carries the hopes of fans, who are eager for a strong comeback. Chelle is also tasked with the responsibility of guiding the Super Eagles to earn a ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals.

The tournament’s other groups promise just as much excitement. Joint-hosts Kenya headline Group A, where they will face formidable opponents in Morocco, Angola, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Zambia. Meanwhile, in Group B, co-hosts Tanzania are up against Madagascar, Mauritania, Burkina Faso, and the Central African Republic—a team that made headlines by knocking out Cameroon.

Group C features Uganda, the third joint-hosts, taking on Niger Republic, Guinea, and two wildcard teams yet to be announced by CAF.

Adding to the excitement, CAF announced a significant boost in prize money. The champions will now take home $3.5 million, a 75% increase from the last edition, while the total prize pool has risen to $10.4 million—raising the stakes for all competing teams.