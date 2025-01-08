Connect with us

Éric Sékou Chelle Is the New Head Coach Of the Super Eagles

News

Éric Sékou Chelle Is the New Head Coach Of the Super Eagles

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has officially appointed Éric Sékou Chelle as the new Head Coach of the Super Eagles, Nigeria’s senior men’s national football team. This decision comes after the NFF Executive Committee endorsed the recommendation from the NFF Technical and Development Sub-Committee, which met in Abuja on January 2, 2025.

Éric Sékou Chelle previously coached Mali’s senior men’s national team. His coaching journey also includes leading clubs such as GS Consolat, FC Martigues, Boulogne, and MC Oran. Under his leadership, Mali came very close to reaching the semi-finals at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, losing to the eventual champions, Cote d’Ivoire, in an intense extra-time battle.

The 47-year-old and former professional footballer has had a notable career with clubs like Martigues, Valenciennes, and Lens in France.

Éric’s appointment is with immediate effect, and he has the responsibility of guiding the Super Eagles to earn a ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals, with the next round of matches taking place in March.

