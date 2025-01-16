Movies & TV
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande Score Leading & Supporting Actress BAFTA Nominations
The nominations for this year’s BAFTA (British Academy Film and Television Arts) Film Awards have been announced, spotlighting the films and talent that defined the past year across film, games, and TV.
Leading the nominations is Ralph Fiennes’ drama “Conclave” with 12 nods, followed closely by Emilia Pérez with 11, and “The Brutalist“, which secured 9. These films are among the most recognised by the academy this year.
British-Nigerian actress Cythnia Erivo and Ariana Grande, the stars of “Wicked,” have also been recognised, earning nominations for Leading Actress and Best Supporting Actress, respectively. Their performances underline “Wicked’s” strong presence, which earned the film a total of 8 nominations, tying with “Dune: Part Two” and “Anora.”
Other films receiving significant recognition include “A Complete Unknown” and “Kneecap” with 6 nominations each, while “Nosferatu” and “The Substance” earned 5 nods apiece.
The awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, 16 February, at London’s Southbank Centre. See the full list of nominations below.
Best film
- Anora
- The Brutalist
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Emilia Pérez
Outstanding British film
- Bird
- Blitz
- Conclave
- Gladiator II
- Hard Truths
- Kneecap
- Lee
- Love Lies Bleeding
- The Outrun
- Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Leading actress
- Cynthia Erivo – Wicked
- Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez
- Marianne Jean-Baptiste – Hard Truths
- Mikey Madison – Anora
- Demi Moore – The Substance
- Saoirse Ronan – The Outrun
Leading actor
- Adrien Brody – The Brutalist
- Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown
- Colman Domingo – Sing Sing
- Ralph Fiennes – Conclave
- Hugh Grant – Heretic
- Sebastian Stan – The Apprentice
Supporting actress
- Selena Gomez – Emilia Pérez
- Ariana Grande – Wicked
- Felicity Jones – The Brutalist
- Jamie Lee Curtis – The Last Showgirl
- Isabella Rossellini – Conclave
- Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez
Supporting actor
- Yura Borisov – Anora
- Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain
- Clarence Maclin – Sing Sing
- Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown
- Guy Pearce – The Brutalist
- Jeremy Strong – The Apprentice
Director
- Anora – Sean Baker
- The Brutalist – Brady Corbet
- Conclave – Edward Berger
- Dune: Part Two – Denis Villeneuve
- Emilia Pérez – Jacques Audiard
- The Substance – Coralie Fargeat
Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer
- Hoard
- Kneecap
- Monkey Man
- Santosh
- Sister Midnight
Film not in the English language
- All We Imagine As Light
- Emilia Pérez
- I’m Still Here
- Kneecap
- The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Documentary
- Black Box Diaries
- Daughters
- No Other Land
- Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story
- Will & Harper
Animated film
- Flow
- Inside Out 2
- Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
- The Wild Robot
Children’s and family film
- Flow
- Kensuke’s Kingdom
- Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
- The Wild Robot
Original screenplay
- Anora
- The Brutalist
- Kneecap
- A Real Pain
- The Substance
Adapted screenplay
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Emilia Pérez
- Nickel Boys
- Sing Sing
EE Bafta rising star award (voted for by the public)
- Marisa Abela
- Jharrel Jerome
- David Jonsson
- Mikey Madison
- Nabhaan Rizwan
Original score
- The Brutalist – Daniel Blumberg
- Conclave – Volker Bertelmann
- Emilia Pérez – Camille, Clément Ducol
- Nosferatu – Robin Carolan
- The Wild Robot – Kris Bowers
Casting
- Anora
- The Apprentice
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Kneecap
Cinematography
- The Brutalist
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- Nosferatu
Costume design
- Blitz
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Nosferatu
- Wicked
Editing
- Anora
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- Kneecap
Production design
- The Brutalist
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Nosferatu
- Wicked
Make-up and hair
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- Nosferatu
- The Substance
- Wicked
Sound
- Blitz
- Dune: Part Two
- Gladiator II
- The Substance
- Wicked
Special visual effects
- Better Man
- Dune: Part Two
- Gladiator II
- Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
- Wicked
British short film
- The Flowers Stand Silently, Witnessing
- Marion
- Milk
- Rock, Paper, Scissors
- Stomach Bug
British short animation
- Adiós
- Mog’s Christmas
- Wander to Wonder