Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande Score Leading & Supporting Actress BAFTA Nominations

The nominations for this year’s BAFTA (British Academy Film and Television Arts) Film Awards have been announced, spotlighting the films and talent that defined the past year across film, games, and TV.

Leading the nominations is Ralph Fiennes’ drama “Conclave” with 12 nods, followed closely by Emilia Pérez with 11, and “The Brutalist“, which secured 9. These films are among the most recognised by the academy this year.

British-Nigerian actress Cythnia Erivo and Ariana Grande, the stars of “Wicked,” have also been recognised, earning nominations for Leading Actress and Best Supporting Actress, respectively. Their performances underline “Wicked’s” strong presence, which earned the film a total of 8 nominations, tying with “Dune: Part Two” and “Anora.”

Other films receiving significant recognition include “A Complete Unknown” and “Kneecap” with 6 nominations each, while “Nosferatu” and “The Substance” earned 5 nods apiece.

The awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, 16 February, at London’s Southbank Centre. See the full list of nominations below.