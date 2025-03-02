Cynthia Erivo Pours Her Heart Out in New Single “Replay”

Cynthia Erivo has never shied away from wearing her heart on her sleeve, and her latest single, “Replay,” is no different. Her first solo release since her debut album, “Ch. 1 Vs. 1,” in 2021, the song arrives ahead of her upcoming album, offering a deeply personal reflection on self-doubt, anxiety, and the thoughts that refuse to quiet down.

She sings, “I’m a constant work in progress, and I can’t keep fears at bay.” The chorus, “My mind is like a record, set up on auto-replay,” captures the feeling of being stuck in a loop of overthinking, something many can relate to.

Speaking about the song, she shared: “Welcome to another journey in my life. If you know me, you know it’s pour my heart out time. If you’re new here welcome, sometimes I lay my heart on my sleeve for you. Music is my love. Music is my second language.

Music is a way for you to get know me, all the joys and pains and everything in between. I am so excited and grateful that I get to share a LOT more with you. Over the next few months you are going to get pieces of my heart, I’m honoured to share it.

The first piece is Replay and it comes to you with love today/tonight/tomorrow. For my sweethearts who are in their heads. For the babies whose thoughts are sometimes too loud. For my anxious angels. For all of you who are trying to work it all out. We are all a work in progress. This is for you. For us.”

Beyond the music, it’s a major moment for Cynthia. Already a Grammy, Emmy, and Tony winner, she’s now one step away from EGOT status. She’s also up for Best Actress at the Oscars tonight for her role as Elphaba in “Wicked.”

Hit play to watch “Replay” below