Oscars 2025: Here’s What to Expect & When to Tune In from Nigeria

Awards season is in full swing, and Hollywood’s biggest night is almost here! The 97th Academy Awards will take place this Sunday, 2nd March 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, with legendary talk show host and comedian Conan O’Brien as this year’s host.

Leading the nominations is ‘Emilia Pérez’ with 13 nods, followed closely by ‘Wicked’ and ‘The Brutalist,’ which have 10 nominations each. All three films are in the running for Best Picture, competing against ‘Anora,’ ‘A Complete Unknown,’ ‘Conclave,’ ‘Dune: Part Two,’ ‘I’m Still Here,’ ‘Nickel Boys,’ and ‘The Substance.’

And it’s not just about the awards! The night will also feature incredible live performances from Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Doja Cat, Lisa, Raye, and Queen Latifah—so expect some unforgettable musical moments.

When and Where to Watch

This year’s show will start an hour earlier than usual, beginning at 7:00 p.m. EST. If you’re tuning in from different time zones, here’s when to catch it live:

Los Angeles (PST): 4:00 p.m.

New York (EST): 7:00 p.m.

Lagos (WAT): 1:00 a.m. (Monday, 3rd March)

London (GMT): 12:00 a.m. (Monday, 3rd March)

Johannesburg (SAST): 2:00 a.m. (Monday, 3rd March)

Nairobi (EAT): 3:00 a.m. (Monday, 3rd March)

The official red carpet show kicks off 30 minutes before the ceremony, so get ready for all the glitz and glamour.

You can watch the Oscars live on ABC or stream it on Hulu, YouTubeTV, AT&T TV, and FuboTV. If you’re in the UK, tune in via Sky Cinema’s Oscars channel or stream on Now TV.

We’ll be bringing you all the biggest moments from the Oscars as they happen, from the winners to the most stunning red carpet looks. Keep an eye on our updates for everything you need to know about this year’s Academy Awards.