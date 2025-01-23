The Brutalist, Wicked & Emilia Pérez Dominate 97th Oscars Nominations | See the Full List

Hollywood’s biggest night is fast approaching, and the much-anticipated Oscar nominations have finally been announced. The reveal, originally scheduled for earlier in 17 January, was delayed due to the Los Angeles County wildfires.

The nominations were presented live from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Los Angeles by comedians and actors Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang.

This year’s nominations brought plenty of surprises and celebrated fresh talent. The acting categories, in particular, were brimming with first-time nominees, including Kieran Culkin, Demi Moore, Isabella Rossellini, and Zoe Saldaña, who earned her first Oscar nod for “Emilia Pérez.”

Netflix’s “Emilia Pérez“ emerged as a standout this year, earning a whopping 13 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director for Jacques Audiard, Best Actress for Karla Sofía Gascón, and Best Supporting Actress for Zoe Saldaña. Other strong contenders include “Wicked,” with 10 nominations, featuring standout performances by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, and “The Brutalist,” also earning 10 nominations, with Adrian Brody and Felicity Jones receiving acting nods.

The 97th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, hosted by talk show legend and comedian Conan O’Brien.

Watch the nomination announcement below:

Below is the complete list of nominations for the 2025 Academy Awards.

Best picture

“Anora” (Neon)

“The Brutalist” (A24)

“A Complete Unknown” (Searchlight)

“Conclave” (Focus)

“Dune: Part Two” (Warner Bros.)

“Emilia Pérez” (Netflix)

“I’m Still Here” (Sony Classics)

“Nickel Boys” (Amazon/MGM)

“The Substance” (Mubi)

“Wicked” (Universal)

Best director

Sean Baker, “Anora”

Brady Corbet, “The Brutalist”

James Mangold, “A Complete Unknown”

Jacques Audiard, “Emilia Pérez”

Coralie Fargeat, “The Substance”

Best actress

Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked”

Karla Sofia Gascón, “Emilia Pérez”

Mikey Madison, “Anora”

Demi Moore, “The Substance”

Fernanda Torres, “I’m Still Here”

Best actor

Adrian Brody, “The Brutalist”

Timothée Chalamet, “A Complete Unknown”

Colman Domingo, “Sing Sing”

Ralph Fiennes, “Conclave”

Sebastian Stan, “The Apprentice”

Best supporting actress

Monica Barbaro, “A Complete Unknown”

Ariana Grande, “Wicked”

Felicity Jones, “The Brutalist”

Isabella Rossellini, “Conclave”

Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez”

Best supporting actor

Yura Borisov, “Anora”

Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain”

Edward Norton, “A Complete Unknown”

Guy Pearce, “The Brutalist”

Jeremy Strong, “The Apprentice”

Best original screenplay

“Anora,” Sean Baker

“The Brutalist,” Brady Corbet & Mona Fastvold

“A Real Pain,” Jesse Eisenberg

“September 5,” Tim Fehlbaum & Moritz Binder

“The Substance,” Coralie Fargeat

Best adapted screenplay

“A Complete Unknown,” Jay Cocks & James Mangold

“Conclave,” Peter Straughan

“Emilia Pérez,” Jacques Audiard, Thomas Bidegain & Nicolas Livecchi

“Nickel Boys,” RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes

“Sing Sing,” Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence Maclin & John “Divine G” Whitfield

Best international feature

“I’m Still Here,” Walter Salles (Brazil)

“The Girl with the Needle,” Magnus von Horn (Denmark)

“Emilia Pérez,” Jacques Audiard (France)

“The Seed of the Sacred Fig,” Mohammad Rasoulof (Germany)

“Flow,” Miguel Gomes (Latvia)

Best documentary feature

“Black Box Diaries,” Shiori Itō (MTV)

“No Other Land,” Adra/Ballal/Abraham/Szor (No distributor)

“Porcelain War,” Brendan Bellomo & Slava Leontyev (Picturehouse)

“Soundtrack for a Cout d’Etat,” Johan Grimonprez (Kino Lorber)

“Sugarcane,” Julian Brave NoiseCat & Emily Kassie (Nat Geo)

Best animated feature

“Flow” (Janus Films/Sideshow)

“Inside Out 2” (Disney/Pixar)

“Memoir of a Snail” (IFC Films)

“Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl” (Aardman/Netflix)

“The Wild Robot” (Dreamworks/Universal)

Best cinematography

“The Brutalist,” Lol Crawley

“Dune: Part Two,” Greig Fraser

“Emilia Pérez,” Paul Guillaume

“Maria,” Edward Lachman

“Nosferatu,” Jarin Blaschke

Best costume design

“A Complete Unknown,” Arianne Phillips

“Conclave,” Lisy Christl

“Gladiator II,” Janty Yates

“Nosferatu,” Linda Muir

“Wicked,” Paul Tazewell

Best film editing

“Anora,” Sean Baker

“The Brutalist,” Dávid Jancsó

“Conclave,” Nick Emerson

“Emilia Pérez,” Juliette Welfling

“Wicked,” Myron Kerstein

Best production design

“The Brutalist,” Judy Becker

“Conclave,” Suzie Davies

“Dune: Part Two,” Patrice Vermette

“Nosferatu,” Craig Lathrop

“Wicked,” Nathan Crowley

Best original score

“The Brutalist,” Daniel Blumberg

“Conclave,” Volker Bertelmann

“Emilia Pérez,” Clément Ducol & Camille

“Wicked,” John Powell & Stephen Schwartz

“The Wild Robot,” Kris Bowers

Best original song

“Never Too Late,” “Elton John: Never Too Late” (Elton John & Brandi Carlile)

“El Mal,” “Emilia Pérez” (Clement Ducol, Camille & Jacques Audiard)

“Mi Camino,” “Emilia Pérez” (Clement Ducol & Camille)

“Like a Bird,” “Sing Sing” (Adrian Quesada & Abraham Alexander)

“The Journey,” “The Six Triple Eight” (Diane Warren)

Best sound

“A Complete Unknown”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Wicked”

“The Wild Robot”

Best visual effects

“Alien: Romulus”

“Better Man”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes”

“Wicked”

Best makeup and hairstyling

“A Different Man”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Nosferatu”

“The Substance”

“Wicked”

Best documentary short

“Death by Numbers”

“I Am Ready, Warden”

“Incident”

“Instruments of a Beating Heart”

“The Only Girl in the Orchestra”

Best animated short

“Beautiful Men”

“In the Shadow of the Cypress”

“Magic Candies”

“Wander to Wonder”

“Yuck!”

Best live-action short