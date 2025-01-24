Cynthia Erivo is Beaming, and for Good Reason: She Could Be the Next EGOT

An Emmy Award winner, a Grammy Award winner, and a Tony Award winner with three Academy Award nominations, including a significant nod from yesterday’s announcement, Cynthia Erivo is edging closer to the coveted EGOT status. If she clinches this final honour, she’ll join an elite group of Black women EGOT winners—Viola Davis, Whoopi Goldberg, and Jennifer Hudson.

This year, Cynthia is one of five actresses vying for the Best Actress award at the Academy Awards. Her mesmerising performance in the global blockbuster “Wicked” has already earned her nominations across major awards platforms. These include Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role at the SAG Awards, BAFTA’s Leading Actress award, and the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture. Now, with an Oscar nomination for Best Actress, Cynthia is just one step away from making EGOT history.

“Moments like this don’t come along very often, and when they do, it is sacrilege to let them pass by without a moment of gratitude,” the superstar reacted to the news of her Oscar nomination via Instagram.

“I am grateful to be a part of something that makes people feel seen, grateful to be a cog in the wheel of a piece that makes us believe in magic, grateful to have experienced a dream come true, and deeply deeply grateful for this unbelievable recognition. I often get asked what I would say to my younger self. Well today there’s nothing to be said. She is smiling, beaming, glowing from ear to ear. That speaks volumes,” she says.

In the fiercely competitive Best Actress category, Cynthia is up against Karla Sofia Gascón (Emilia Pérez), Mikey Madison (Anora), Demi Moore (The Substance), and Fernanda Torres (I’m Still Here).

This marks Cynthia’s third Academy Award nomination. Her first came in 2019, when she earned two nods for her powerful portrayal of Harriet Tubman in the historical biopic “Harriet.” She became the third person ever to receive acting and songwriting nominations for the same film, with recognition for Best Actress and Best Original Song.