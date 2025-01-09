Ayo Edebiri, Cynthia Erivo & More Nominated for the 31st SAG Awards 2024 | See Full List

It’s that exciting time of year again—award season! The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) has officially announced the nominees for the 31st Annual awards.

The ceremony is set to take place on Sunday, February 23, at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles. Hollywood actress Kristen Bell will host, and the event will stream live on Netflix at 8 p.m. ET.

Some exciting names made the list this year. Ayo Edebiri received a nomination for “Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series“ for her role in “The Bear.”

Cynthia Erivo is up for “Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role“ for “Wicked,” while Zoe Saldaña, fresh off her win at the 82nd Golden Globes, is nominated for “Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role“ for “Emilia Pérez.”

See the full list of nominations below.

Film

Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture

“A Complete Unknown”

“Anora”

“Conclave”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Wicked”

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role

Pamela Anderson, “The Last Showgirl”

Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked”

Karla Sofía Gascón, “Emilia Pérez”

Mikey Madison, “Anora”

Demi Moore, “The Substance”

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role

Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist”

Timothée Chalamet, “A Complete Unknown”

Daniel Craig, “Queer”

Colman Domingo, “Sing Sing”

Ralph Fiennes, “Conclave”

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role

Monica Barbaro, “A Complete Unknown”

Jamie Lee Curtis, “The Last Showgirl”

Danielle Deadwyler, “The Piano Lesson”

Ariana Grande, “Wicked”

Zoe Saldana, “Emilia Pérez”

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role

Jonathan Bailey, “Wicked”

Yura Borisov, “Anora”

Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain”

Edward Norton, “A Complete Unknown”

Jeremy Strong, “The Apprentice”

Outstanding performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture

“Deadpool & Wolverine”

“Dune: Part Two”

“The Fall Guy”

“Gladiator II”

“Wicked”

Television

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series

“Bridgerton”

“The Day of the Jackal”

“The Diplomat”

“Shōgun”

“Slow Horses”

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series

Kathy Bates, “Matlock”

Nicola Coughlan, “Bridgerton”

Allison Janney, “The Diplomat”

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”

Anna Sawai, “Shōgun”

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series

Tadanobu Asano, “Shōgun”

Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”

Eddie Redmayne, “The Day of the Jackal”

Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shōgun”

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series

“Abbott Elementary”

“The Bear”

“Hacks”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Shrinking”

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series

Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Liza Colon-Zayas, “The Bear”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series

Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”

Ted Danson, “A Man on the Inside”

Harrison Ford, “Shrinking”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series

Kathy Bates, “The Great Lillian Hall”

Cate Blanchett, “Disclaimer”

Jodie Foster, “True Detective: Night Country

Lily Gladstone, “Under the Bridge”

Jessica Gunning, “Baby Reindeer”

Cristin Milioti, “The Penguin”

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series

Javier Bardem, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

Colin Ferrell, “The Penguin”

Richard Gadd, “Baby Reindeer”

Kevin Kline, “Disclaimer”

Andrew Scott, “Ripley”

Outstanding performance by a stunt ensemble in a television series