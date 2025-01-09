Connect with us

From "A Piece of the Action" to "Abbott Elementary": Sheryl Lee Ralph Shares Her Inspiring Career Path with People

Hollywood actress Sheryl Lee Ralph recently sat down with People to reflect on the defining moments of her remarkable career, starting with how she landed her very first film role in “A Piece of the Action while she was still a freshman. From her breakthrough in “Dreamgirls to becoming one of TV’s most loved stars on “Abbott Elementary,” Sheryl opens up about the valuable lessons she’s learned along the way.

Sheryl also shares what it was like being part of the first class of women at Rutgers University and her bold decision to move to Los Angeles to pursue her Hollywood dreams. She recalls the unforgettable guidance of Sidney Poitier who told her, “I’m so sorry, the industry doesn’t have anything more to offer you, because you deserve it.”

She gives a peek into her personal life too, talking about her marriage to Senator Vincent Hughes. Sheryl explains how their long-distance relationship—her in Los Angeles, him in Philadelphia—works because it is built on mutual respect and independence.

Watch her full conversation below for more of her inspiring story.

