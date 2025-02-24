Cynthia Erivo, Keke Palmer & More Bring Style to the 2025 SAG Awards

Hollywood had back-to-back red carpets this weekend. On Saturday, stars stepped out for the NAACP Image Awards, and by Sunday, they were dressed up again for the 31st Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards.

Held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, the ceremony celebrated outstanding performances in film and television. But beyond the awards, the fashion on display was just as much a talking point.

Cynthia Erivo made an elegant statement in a silver dress crafted from woven metallic fabric with fringed edges. The piece, an archival Givenchy design from Alexander McQueen’s era at the brand, had a timeless appeal that suited her perfectly.

Zoe Saldana, who has been having a standout award season, kept things chic in a black Saint Laurent dress. The look was simple but striking, with a rhinestone-embellished ruffle on the shoulder.

Kerry Washington, fresh off her stunning two-piece Prada moment at the NAACP Awards, switched things up with a pearl-adorned custom Giorgio Armani Privé gown.

Take a look at more standout looks from the night below.

Cynthia Erivo

Keke Palmer

Kerry Washington

Zoe Saldana

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Qunita Brunson