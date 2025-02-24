‘Kiekie Unscripted Experience’ is About to Take Over Your YouTube Watchlist | Watch the Trailer

Kiekie Unscripted Experience is finally set to hit YouTube on 28 February 2025, and it’s bringing a thrilling mix of music, comedy, dance, and unexpected moments—exactly what you’d expect from Kiekie, but on a whole new level.

Created by Bukunmi Adeaga–Ilori, popularly known as Kiekie, the show is all about spotlighting Nigerian creatives in the most entertaining way possible. Contestants will showcase their unique skills while diving into fun, high-energy games.

“The Kiekie Unscripted Experience aims to give a platform to many extremely talented people. The platform allows people to freely express themselves, and that’s where the word ‘unscripted’ comes from,” says Kiekie. “I believe people are brimming with extraordinary talents or even an inspiring tale waiting to be heard, and the show is an opportunity to illuminate the world with these stories and talents”

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Kiekie production without some star-studded mayhem. Expect to see Broda Shaggi, Veekee James, Hilda Baci, Mama Deola, Nas Boi, Akah Nnani, and more taking part in chaotic, celebrity-led challenges.

If you’re a fan of laughter, surprises, and a little bit of madness, set your reminders for Friday at 5 PM on YouTube.

Watch the trailer below!