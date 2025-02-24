Connect with us

BN TV Cuisine

If Your Ofada Stew Isn’t Giving, Try This Recipe by Velvety Foodies

BN TV Comedy Scoop

'Kiekie Unscripted Experience' is About to Take Over Your YouTube Watchlist | Watch the Trailer

BN TV Music

Jumbo Aniebiet, Nosa & Sergine Quenum Declare God’s Victory in "Odogwu" | Listen

BN TV Music Scoop

Tyla Talks British Vogue, Her Viral Met Gala Look & Love Life on Jennifer Hudson Show

BN TV Music

Watch Lojay & His Love Interest Dance Through Emotion in the "Somebody Like You" Visualiser

BN TV Cuisine

Here’s a Weekend Recipe You Won’t Want to Miss: Vegetable Rice & Grilled Tilapia

BN TV Cuisine

Toms Breaks Down the Right Way to Make Ghanaian Groundnut Soup

BN TV Music

Phyno and Fave Let Their Single "Deep" Sink Even Deeper with New Visuals

BN TV Cuisine

Ivan Eats Serves Up a Must-Try Braised Lamb Shank with Creamy Rutabaga Mash

BN TV Music

Show Dem Camp, The Cavemen & Nsikak David Deliver the Visuals for "No Love In Lagos"

BN TV

If Your Ofada Stew Isn’t Giving, Try This Recipe by Velvety Foodies

Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

When was the last time you had a proper red ofada stew? Not just any stew, but one fried to perfection in rich palm oil, packed with flavour, and loaded with all the right obstacles. If it has been a while, here is your reminder it is time to fix that. Velvety Foodies is here to guide you through the process step by step.

First, steam your chopped assorted meats until they are well cooked. While that is going, boil your eggs because what is Ofada stew without boiled eggs that have soaked up all the goodness? Next, blend your pepper mix roughly for that signature texture.

Now, bleach your palm oil slightly then fry plenty of onions and some iru (locust beans). Add the blended pepper mix and fry it well until the oil floats to the top. Then, drop in your boiled eggs and assorted meats, letting everything simmer and soak up the flavour. Once the stew is rich and well fried, it is ready to be served with steaming white rice or traditional Ofada rice.

Watch how Velvety Foodies brings this delicious recipe to life below.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php