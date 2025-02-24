If Your Ofada Stew Isn’t Giving, Try This Recipe by Velvety Foodies

When was the last time you had a proper red ofada stew? Not just any stew, but one fried to perfection in rich palm oil, packed with flavour, and loaded with all the right obstacles. If it has been a while, here is your reminder it is time to fix that. Velvety Foodies is here to guide you through the process step by step.

First, steam your chopped assorted meats until they are well cooked. While that is going, boil your eggs because what is Ofada stew without boiled eggs that have soaked up all the goodness? Next, blend your pepper mix roughly for that signature texture.

Now, bleach your palm oil slightly then fry plenty of onions and some iru (locust beans). Add the blended pepper mix and fry it well until the oil floats to the top. Then, drop in your boiled eggs and assorted meats, letting everything simmer and soak up the flavour. Once the stew is rich and well fried, it is ready to be served with steaming white rice or traditional Ofada rice.

Watch how Velvety Foodies brings this delicious recipe to life below.