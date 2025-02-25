Connect with us

Skales Brings Rhythm and Desire to “Another One”

If Your Ofada Stew Isn’t Giving, Try This Recipe by Velvety Foodies

'Kiekie Unscripted Experience' is About to Take Over Your YouTube Watchlist | Watch the Trailer

Jumbo Aniebiet, Nosa & Sergine Quenum Declare God’s Victory in "Odogwu" | Listen

Tyla Talks British Vogue, Her Viral Met Gala Look & Love Life on Jennifer Hudson Show

Watch Lojay & His Love Interest Dance Through Emotion in the "Somebody Like You" Visualiser

Here’s a Weekend Recipe You Won’t Want to Miss: Vegetable Rice & Grilled Tilapia

Toms Breaks Down the Right Way to Make Ghanaian Groundnut Soup

Phyno and Fave Let Their Single "Deep" Sink Even Deeper with New Visuals

Ivan Eats Serves Up a Must-Try Braised Lamb Shank with Creamy Rutabaga Mash

5 hours ago

Skales comes through with “Another One,” a song that’s all about attraction and rhythm. Produced by Kemuel Emmanuel, Bobberry MIX, and Ibk Sleek, it brings a smooth and engaging feel from start to finish.

From the first line, “Nothing sweet pass ileke,” he draws you in, linking beauty, movement, and desire. It’s a song that captures the feeling of being drawn to someone, that pull you can’t ignore. “My body no fit to dey one place when I set my all eye on your face,” he sings, making it clear this is more than just admiration. The hook, “Change your style, another one,” keeps the vibe playful, perfect for the dance floor.

Listen below.

