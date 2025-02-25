Skales Brings Rhythm and Desire to “Another One”

Skales comes through with “Another One,” a song that’s all about attraction and rhythm. Produced by Kemuel Emmanuel, Bobberry MIX, and Ibk Sleek, it brings a smooth and engaging feel from start to finish.

From the first line, “Nothing sweet pass ileke,” he draws you in, linking beauty, movement, and desire. It’s a song that captures the feeling of being drawn to someone, that pull you can’t ignore. “My body no fit to dey one place when I set my all eye on your face,” he sings, making it clear this is more than just admiration. The hook, “Change your style, another one,” keeps the vibe playful, perfect for the dance floor.

Listen below.