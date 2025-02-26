This Octopus Stew Recipe Will Have You Coming Back for More

There’s regular seafood stew, and then there’s octopus stew that makes you sit up after the first bite and wonder why you don’t eat this more often. Meg’s cousin has mastered the art of making it spicy, rich and loaded with flavour.

The secret is in the prep. She gives the octopus a proper clean, cuts it into bite-sized pieces, and seasons it with red chilli, garlic, onion powder, and salt. Then it simmers for 25 minutes before hitting the pan for a quick fry.

For the base, she builds flavour from the ground up. Rosemary, onions, and curry powder go into hot oil, followed by a smooth blend of green peppers, garlic, onions, and ginger. It simmers down into something beautiful before the fresh tomatoes, octopus stock, and scotch bonnets join the mix. The fried octopus goes in last, along with diced carrots and bell peppers.

This rich, flavour-packed stew goes with almost anything. See how she makes it below.