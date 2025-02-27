Seyi Vibez Channels the Spirit of ‘Shaolin’ in a Gritty New Music Video

Following the release of his extended playlist, ‘Children of Africa,’ Seyi Vibez is back with a striking visual for ‘Shaolin,’ the third track off the EP.

Directed by renowned music video director TG Omori, the video unfolds with a cinematic intensity, opening on a dark, moody scene where Seyi Vibez sits like a king or a warrior deep in contemplation, surrounded by a crew that exudes loyalty and grit.

The theme centres on power, resilience, and a street-wise spirituality. The ‘Shaolin’ title comes to life with martial arts-inspired imagery, slow-motion kicks, shadowy fighters in hooded outfits, and an aesthetic that fuses Eastern warrior ethos with the raw energy of Nigeria’s streets. There’s an unmistakable narrative of struggle and triumph, as Seyi and his squad navigate dimly lit streets, face unseen adversaries, and stand firm in the face of chaos.

TG Omori’s signature is all over this—bold colours, seamless transitions, and a larger-than-life feel that transforms Seyi Vibez into a near-mythic figure.

Watch the video below.