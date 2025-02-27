Connect with us

BN TV Music

Seyi Vibez Channels the Spirit of 'Shaolin' in a Gritty New Music Video

BN TV Cuisine

This Octopus Stew Recipe Will Have You Coming Back for More

BN TV Music

Skales Brings Rhythm and Desire to “Another One”

BN TV Cuisine

If Your Ofada Stew Isn’t Giving, Try This Recipe by Velvety Foodies

BN TV Comedy Scoop

'Kiekie Unscripted Experience' is About to Take Over Your YouTube Watchlist | Watch the Trailer

BN TV Music

Jumbo Aniebiet, Nosa & Sergine Quenum Declare God’s Victory in "Odogwu" | Listen

BN TV Music Scoop

Tyla Talks British Vogue, Her Viral Met Gala Look & Love Life on Jennifer Hudson Show

BN TV Music

Watch Lojay & His Love Interest Dance Through Emotion in the "Somebody Like You" Visualiser

BN TV Cuisine

Here’s a Weekend Recipe You Won’t Want to Miss: Vegetable Rice & Grilled Tilapia

BN TV Cuisine

Toms Breaks Down the Right Way to Make Ghanaian Groundnut Soup

BN TV

Seyi Vibez Channels the Spirit of ‘Shaolin’ in a Gritty New Music Video

Seyi Vibez releases artistic cinematic visuals for ‘Shaolin,’ directed by TG Omori.
Avatar photo

Published

7 seconds ago

 on

Following the release of his extended playlist, ‘Children of Africa,’ Seyi Vibez is back with a striking visual for ‘Shaolin,’ the third track off the EP.

Directed by renowned music video director TG Omori, the video unfolds with a cinematic intensity, opening on a dark, moody scene where Seyi Vibez sits like a king or a warrior deep in contemplation, surrounded by a crew that exudes loyalty and grit.

The theme centres on power, resilience, and a street-wise spirituality. The ‘Shaolin’ title comes to life with martial arts-inspired imagery, slow-motion kicks, shadowy fighters in hooded outfits, and an aesthetic that fuses Eastern warrior ethos with the raw energy of Nigeria’s streets. There’s an unmistakable narrative of struggle and triumph, as Seyi and his squad navigate dimly lit streets, face unseen adversaries, and stand firm in the face of chaos.

TG Omori’s signature is all over this—bold colours, seamless transitions, and a larger-than-life feel that transforms Seyi Vibez into a near-mythic figure.

Watch the video below.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php