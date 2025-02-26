Bose Ogulu, Burna Boy & Ayra Starr Nominated for the 2025 Music Week Awards

Bose Ogulu, Burna Boy, and Ayra Starr are among the nominees for the 2025 Music Week Awards, happening on May 8 at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House in London.

The awards highlight the hard work of professionals and teams behind the scenes, from labels and publishing to live events, A&R, radio, marketing, and PR. It’s not just about the artists; it’s about the entire ecosystem that supports them. With 23 categories, they recognise teams across everything from frontline labels and music publishing to promoters, festivals, radio, and tech.

Bose Ogulu is up for Manager of the Year for her work with Spaceship Collective. It’s no surprise, considering how much she’s shaped Burna Boy’s career and helped him make waves globally.

Burna Boy is also nominated in the Music & Brand Partnership category for his campaign with G-Star and UTA. Ayra Starr is also in the Music & Brand Partnership category for her Honda Stage campaign with Saint Harison, Platoon, Honda, and Orci.

Check out the full list of nominees below.

Manager Of The Year

Alistair Goldsmith, Prof Jonathan Shalit OBE & Ade Shonubi – Chosen Music/FlyStr8

Bose Ogulu – Spaceship Collective

David Bianchi, Hannah Browne, Rebecca Dixon, Joseph Etchells, George Shepherd & Sheena

Welch – Various Artists Management

Neil Hughes & Charlotte Malecki – Tileyard Music

Paul McDonald and Ryan Lofthouse – Closer Artists

Peter Loraine, Adam Klein & Sarah Jackson – Fascination Management

Sam Eldridge, Roy Eldridge and Kate Hardwick – UROK Management

Sophie Kennard & Becci Abbott Black – Frame Artists

Tony Beard & Liv Plunket – Tap Music

Trenton Harrison-Lewis, Daniel Tuffin & Akosua Scantlebury – Ghetts

Twiggy Rowley & Sam Pringle – Project Gold

Wes Banton – D-Block Europe

Music & Brand Partnership

Anne-Marie x Teddy Swims x Pepsi Co/Rockstar x Live Nation UK x Truant London – Summer Of Music

Ayra Starr x Saint Harison x Platoon x Honda x Orci – Honda Stage

Black Sabbath x Adidas x Aston Villa FC x CAA – Kit Launch 2024/2025 Season

Burna Boy x G-Star x UTA – SS24 Global campaign

Cat Burns x New Balance x Wasserman x OKQ Agency – European Ambassador Partnership

Charli XCX x H&M x Warner Music – H&M Global Rebrand

Coldplay x Warner Music x FC Barcelona x Spotify – Moon Music FC Barcelona Partnership

Ezra Collective x Pale Waves x Maverick Sabre x Nova Twins x Metropolis Studios x Crack

Magazine – Jack Daniel’s Presents Live To Vinyl

Laufey x AWAL x Microsoft – Microsoft Live Performances

Olivia Dean x DHL x Globe, Universal Music Group – From Rio With Love

Raye x O2 x Live Nation x Wasserman – Priority Gig At O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Tom Grennan x Gillette x Various Artists Management x Sony/4th Floor Creative x Insanity – The

Best A Man Can Get

A&R Award (Sponsored by SoundCloud)

Atlantic

Columbia

Decca

EGA Distro

Island EMI Label Group

Ministry Of Sound

Polydor Label Group

RCA

Robots + Humans

Sony Music Publishing

Universal Music Publishing Group

Warner Chappell Music UK

Warner Records/Parlophone Label Group

Artist Marketing Campaign (Sponsored by the Official Charts Company)

Aurora – Decca Records

Blossoms – Odd SK/The Orchard

Bring Me The Horizon – RCA

Charli XCX – Atlantic

Dua Lipa – Warner Records

Kneecap – Heavenly Recordings/[PIAS]

Nemzzz – ADA

Nia Archives – Island EMI Label Group

Nines – Zino Records/EGA Distro

Rachel Chinouriri – Parlophone

Robbie Williams – Columbia

The Cure – Polydor Label Group

Catalogue Marketing Campaign

Amy Winehouse – Universal Music Recordings

Bananarama – London Records

David Bowie – Rhino Records

George Harrison – Dark Horse/BMG

James Blunt – Atlantic

Mason & Princess Superstar – Armada Music UK

MF Doom – Rhymesayers/Secretly Distribution

Natasha Bedingfield – Sony Music Commercial Group

Oasis – Big Brother Recordings Ltd

Sophie Ellis-Bextor – Universal Music Recordings/Polydor Label Group

Suede – Demon Music Group

Wham! – Sony Music Commercial Group

Grassroots Venue: Spirit Of The Scene (Supported by Music Venue Trust)

Camden Assembly, London

Little Buildings, Ouseburn, Newcastle

The Leadmill, Sheffield

The Bodega, Nottingham

The Boileroom CIC, Guildford

The Bunkhouse Music Venue, Swansea

The Half Moon, Putney

The Sugarmill, Stoke

Tunbridge Wells Forum, Kent

The Sound Lounge, Sutton

Independent Publisher Of The Year (Sponsored by PRS)

Beggars Music

Concord Music Publishing

Defected Music

Dirty Hit

Downtown Music Publishing

Phrased Differently

Reservoir

Sentric

Stellar Songs/Tim & Danny Music

Tileyard Music Publishing

Ultra Music Publishing

Young Songs

Independent Record Company (Sponsored by Downtown)

Communion Records

Concord Label Group

Defected Records

Dirty Hit

EGA Distro

EMPIRE

Heavenly Recordings

Modern Sky UK

NQ Records

Partisan Records

The Other Songs Group

XL Recordings

International Marketing Team Of The Year (Sponsored by Deezer)

Partisan Records

[PIAS]

Sony Music

The Orchard

Universal Music UK

Warner Music UK

Label/Artist Services Company

Absolute Label Services

ADA

AWAL

Believe

Cooking Vinyl Limited

EGA Distro

FUGA

[Integral] UK

Secretly Distribution

SoundOn/TikTok

The Orchard

Virgin Music Group

Live Music Agency

ATC Live

CAA

Earth Agency

Mother Artists

Primary Talent International

Pure Represents

UTA

WME

Live Music Promoter (Company)

AEG Presents UK

Communion ONE

DHP Family

Kilimanjaro Live

Live Nation

Metropolis Music

Music Plus Sport

Senbla

SJM Concerts

TEG Live Europe

Festival Of The Year

American Express Presents BST Hyde Park

AVA Festival

BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend

Bearded Theory

Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival

Latitude Festival

Liverpool Sound City

Planet Rockstock

Reading & Leeds

Wireless

Music Consumer Innovation

Apple Music – Manchester In Focus

Bring Me The Horizon x RCA x 4th Floor Creative – Post Human: Nex Gen NFC Card

J Hus x 4th Floor Creative/Sony Music UK x Picnic Studios x P4SD – Alien Girl Interactive Video & Tokenised Engagement

Meta x BRIT Awards – BRIT Awards 2024 Digital-first Partnership

Music Glue – Ticket Access Pass

Saarey Music – Saarey Music App

Serenade x Whynow x Rise Records – Sum 41 x RockSound Collaboration

TikTok – Add To Music App

Universal Music UK x Yoto – Yoto Cards

Vodafone x Glastonbury – The Official Glastonbury App

PR Campaign

Beabadoobee – Inside Out

Central Cee – Wired PR

Charli XCX – Huxley

Dua Lipa – DawBell

English Teacher – Super Cat PR

Ezra Collective – August Agency

Idles – MoKho PR

Jade – Simon Jones PR

Nia Archives – 9T9T

Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds – The Outside Organisation

Oasis – DawBell/Fear PR

Rachel Chinouriri – Chalk Press Agency

Promotions Team Of The Year (Sponsored by Radio Monitor)

Atlantic

Brace Yourself PR

Columbia

Got Your Back

Listen Up

Plugged In

RCA

Virgin Music Group

Warner Records & Parlophone Label Group

Your Army Ltd

Publisher Of The Year (Sponsored by PRS For Music)

BMG UK

Kobalt Music

Sony Music Publishing

Universal Music Publishing Group

Warner Chappell Music UK

Radio Show

Ace – The KISS R&B Show, KISS

Dotty – The Dotty Show, Apple Music 1

Elton John – Rocket Hour, Apple Music 1

Jack Saunders – New Music Show, BBC Radio 1

Jamz Supernova – BBC Radio 6 Music

Jasmine Takhar – The Official British Asian Music Chart, BBC Asian Network

Jordan North, Chris Stark & Siân Welby – Capital Breakfast, Capital

Jo Whiley – BBC Radio 2

Remi Burgz – BBC Radio 1Xtra

Rickie, Melvin and Charlie – BBC Radio 1

Romesh Ranganathan – For The Love Of Hip Hop, BBC Radio 2/Sounds

Steve Lamacq – BBC Radio 6 Music

Radio Station (Sponsored by PPL)

BBC Asian Network

BBC Radio 1

BBC Radio 2

BBC Radio 3

BBC Radio 6 Music

Capital Dance

Capital Xtra

Heart

Hits Radio

Kerrang! Radio

KISS

Radio X

Record Company (Sponsored by Amazon Music)

Atlantic

Columbia

Decca

Island EMI Label Group

Ministry Of Sound

Polydor Label Group

RCA

Relentless

Robots + Humans

Warner Records Parlophone Label Group

Sales Team Of The Year

Believe UK

[Integral] UK

Lasgo Worldwide Media

Proper Music Group

Sony Music UK

The Orchard

Virgin Music Group

Universal

Sync Team Of The Year

Beggars Group

Believe UK

BMG

Concord Music Publishing

Kobalt Music Publishing

Sentric

Sony Music Entertainment

Sony Music Publishing

Warner Chappell Music UK

Warner Music

Universal Music Group, Globe

Universal Music Publishing Group

Ticketing Company