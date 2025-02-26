Music
Bose Ogulu, Burna Boy & Ayra Starr Nominated for the 2025 Music Week Awards
Bose Ogulu, Burna Boy, and Ayra Starr are among the nominees for the 2025 Music Week Awards, happening on May 8 at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House in London.
The awards highlight the hard work of professionals and teams behind the scenes, from labels and publishing to live events, A&R, radio, marketing, and PR. It’s not just about the artists; it’s about the entire ecosystem that supports them. With 23 categories, they recognise teams across everything from frontline labels and music publishing to promoters, festivals, radio, and tech.
Bose Ogulu is up for Manager of the Year for her work with Spaceship Collective. It’s no surprise, considering how much she’s shaped Burna Boy’s career and helped him make waves globally.
Burna Boy is also nominated in the Music & Brand Partnership category for his campaign with G-Star and UTA. Ayra Starr is also in the Music & Brand Partnership category for her Honda Stage campaign with Saint Harison, Platoon, Honda, and Orci.
Check out the full list of nominees below.
Manager Of The Year
- Alistair Goldsmith, Prof Jonathan Shalit OBE & Ade Shonubi – Chosen Music/FlyStr8
- Bose Ogulu – Spaceship Collective
- David Bianchi, Hannah Browne, Rebecca Dixon, Joseph Etchells, George Shepherd & Sheena
- Welch – Various Artists Management
- Neil Hughes & Charlotte Malecki – Tileyard Music
- Paul McDonald and Ryan Lofthouse – Closer Artists
- Peter Loraine, Adam Klein & Sarah Jackson – Fascination Management
- Sam Eldridge, Roy Eldridge and Kate Hardwick – UROK Management
- Sophie Kennard & Becci Abbott Black – Frame Artists
- Tony Beard & Liv Plunket – Tap Music
- Trenton Harrison-Lewis, Daniel Tuffin & Akosua Scantlebury – Ghetts
- Twiggy Rowley & Sam Pringle – Project Gold
- Wes Banton – D-Block Europe
Music & Brand Partnership
- Anne-Marie x Teddy Swims x Pepsi Co/Rockstar x Live Nation UK x Truant London – Summer Of Music
- Ayra Starr x Saint Harison x Platoon x Honda x Orci – Honda Stage
- Black Sabbath x Adidas x Aston Villa FC x CAA – Kit Launch 2024/2025 Season
- Burna Boy x G-Star x UTA – SS24 Global campaign
- Cat Burns x New Balance x Wasserman x OKQ Agency – European Ambassador Partnership
- Charli XCX x H&M x Warner Music – H&M Global Rebrand
- Coldplay x Warner Music x FC Barcelona x Spotify – Moon Music FC Barcelona Partnership
- Ezra Collective x Pale Waves x Maverick Sabre x Nova Twins x Metropolis Studios x Crack
- Magazine – Jack Daniel’s Presents Live To Vinyl
- Laufey x AWAL x Microsoft – Microsoft Live Performances
- Olivia Dean x DHL x Globe, Universal Music Group – From Rio With Love
- Raye x O2 x Live Nation x Wasserman – Priority Gig At O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
- Tom Grennan x Gillette x Various Artists Management x Sony/4th Floor Creative x Insanity – The
- Best A Man Can Get
A&R Award (Sponsored by SoundCloud)
- Atlantic
- Columbia
- Decca
- EGA Distro
- Island EMI Label Group
- Ministry Of Sound
- Polydor Label Group
- RCA
- Robots + Humans
- Sony Music Publishing
- Universal Music Publishing Group
- Warner Chappell Music UK
- Warner Records/Parlophone Label Group
Artist Marketing Campaign (Sponsored by the Official Charts Company)
- Aurora – Decca Records
- Blossoms – Odd SK/The Orchard
- Bring Me The Horizon – RCA
- Charli XCX – Atlantic
- Dua Lipa – Warner Records
- Kneecap – Heavenly Recordings/[PIAS]
- Nemzzz – ADA
- Nia Archives – Island EMI Label Group
- Nines – Zino Records/EGA Distro
- Rachel Chinouriri – Parlophone
- Robbie Williams – Columbia
- The Cure – Polydor Label Group
Catalogue Marketing Campaign
- Amy Winehouse – Universal Music Recordings
- Bananarama – London Records
- David Bowie – Rhino Records
- George Harrison – Dark Horse/BMG
- James Blunt – Atlantic
- Mason & Princess Superstar – Armada Music UK
- MF Doom – Rhymesayers/Secretly Distribution
- Natasha Bedingfield – Sony Music Commercial Group
- Oasis – Big Brother Recordings Ltd
- Sophie Ellis-Bextor – Universal Music Recordings/Polydor Label Group
- Suede – Demon Music Group
- Wham! – Sony Music Commercial Group
Grassroots Venue: Spirit Of The Scene (Supported by Music Venue Trust)
- Camden Assembly, London
- Little Buildings, Ouseburn, Newcastle
- The Leadmill, Sheffield
- The Bodega, Nottingham
- The Boileroom CIC, Guildford
- The Bunkhouse Music Venue, Swansea
- The Half Moon, Putney
- The Sugarmill, Stoke
- Tunbridge Wells Forum, Kent
- The Sound Lounge, Sutton
Independent Publisher Of The Year (Sponsored by PRS)
- Beggars Music
- Concord Music Publishing
- Defected Music
- Dirty Hit
- Downtown Music Publishing
- Phrased Differently
- Reservoir
- Sentric
- Stellar Songs/Tim & Danny Music
- Tileyard Music Publishing
- Ultra Music Publishing
- Young Songs
Independent Record Company (Sponsored by Downtown)
- Communion Records
- Concord Label Group
- Defected Records
- Dirty Hit
- EGA Distro
- EMPIRE
- Heavenly Recordings
- Modern Sky UK
- NQ Records
- Partisan Records
- The Other Songs Group
- XL Recordings
International Marketing Team Of The Year (Sponsored by Deezer)
- Partisan Records
- [PIAS]
- Sony Music
- The Orchard
- Universal Music UK
- Warner Music UK
Label/Artist Services Company
- Absolute Label Services
- ADA
- AWAL
- Believe
- Cooking Vinyl Limited
- EGA Distro
- FUGA
- [Integral] UK
- Secretly Distribution
- SoundOn/TikTok
- The Orchard
- Virgin Music Group
Live Music Agency
- ATC Live
- CAA
- Earth Agency
- Mother Artists
- Primary Talent International
- Pure Represents
- UTA
- WME
Live Music Promoter (Company)
- AEG Presents UK
- Communion ONE
- DHP Family
- Kilimanjaro Live
- Live Nation
- Metropolis Music
- Music Plus Sport
- Senbla
- SJM Concerts
- TEG Live Europe
Festival Of The Year
- American Express Presents BST Hyde Park
- AVA Festival
- BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend
- Bearded Theory
- Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival
- Latitude Festival
- Liverpool Sound City
- Planet Rockstock
- Reading & Leeds
- Wireless
Music Consumer Innovation
- Apple Music – Manchester In Focus
- Bring Me The Horizon x RCA x 4th Floor Creative – Post Human: Nex Gen NFC Card
- J Hus x 4th Floor Creative/Sony Music UK x Picnic Studios x P4SD – Alien Girl Interactive Video & Tokenised Engagement
- Meta x BRIT Awards – BRIT Awards 2024 Digital-first Partnership
- Music Glue – Ticket Access Pass
- Saarey Music – Saarey Music App
- Serenade x Whynow x Rise Records – Sum 41 x RockSound Collaboration
- TikTok – Add To Music App
- Universal Music UK x Yoto – Yoto Cards
- Vodafone x Glastonbury – The Official Glastonbury App
PR Campaign
- Beabadoobee – Inside Out
- Central Cee – Wired PR
- Charli XCX – Huxley
- Dua Lipa – DawBell
- English Teacher – Super Cat PR
- Ezra Collective – August Agency
- Idles – MoKho PR
- Jade – Simon Jones PR
- Nia Archives – 9T9T
- Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds – The Outside Organisation
- Oasis – DawBell/Fear PR
- Rachel Chinouriri – Chalk Press Agency
Promotions Team Of The Year (Sponsored by Radio Monitor)
- Atlantic
- Brace Yourself PR
- Columbia
- Got Your Back
- Listen Up
- Plugged In
- RCA
- Virgin Music Group
- Warner Records & Parlophone Label Group
- Your Army Ltd
Publisher Of The Year (Sponsored by PRS For Music)
- BMG UK
- Kobalt Music
- Sony Music Publishing
- Universal Music Publishing Group
- Warner Chappell Music UK
Radio Show
- Ace – The KISS R&B Show, KISS
- Dotty – The Dotty Show, Apple Music 1
- Elton John – Rocket Hour, Apple Music 1
- Jack Saunders – New Music Show, BBC Radio 1
- Jamz Supernova – BBC Radio 6 Music
- Jasmine Takhar – The Official British Asian Music Chart, BBC Asian Network
- Jordan North, Chris Stark & Siân Welby – Capital Breakfast, Capital
- Jo Whiley – BBC Radio 2
- Remi Burgz – BBC Radio 1Xtra
- Rickie, Melvin and Charlie – BBC Radio 1
- Romesh Ranganathan – For The Love Of Hip Hop, BBC Radio 2/Sounds
- Steve Lamacq – BBC Radio 6 Music
Radio Station (Sponsored by PPL)
- BBC Asian Network
- BBC Radio 1
- BBC Radio 2
- BBC Radio 3
- BBC Radio 6 Music
- Capital Dance
- Capital Xtra
- Heart
- Hits Radio
- Kerrang! Radio
- KISS
- Radio X
Record Company (Sponsored by Amazon Music)
- Atlantic
- Columbia
- Decca
- Island EMI Label Group
- Ministry Of Sound
- Polydor Label Group
- RCA
- Relentless
- Robots + Humans
- Warner Records Parlophone Label Group
Sales Team Of The Year
- Believe UK
- [Integral] UK
- Lasgo Worldwide Media
- Proper Music Group
- Sony Music UK
- The Orchard
- Virgin Music Group
- Universal
Sync Team Of The Year
- Beggars Group
- Believe UK
- BMG
- Concord Music Publishing
- Kobalt Music Publishing
- Sentric
- Sony Music Entertainment
- Sony Music Publishing
- Warner Chappell Music UK
- Warner Music
- Universal Music Group, Globe
- Universal Music Publishing Group
Ticketing Company
- AXS Europe
- Dice
- Gigantic Tickets
- Music Glue
- Ticketmaster
- Ticketek UK
- Tixel
- Twickets Limited