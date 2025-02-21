Seyi Vibez Opens the Year with “Children of Africa” EP

Connect with us

Seyi Vibez is kicking off the year with a brand-new EP, “Children of Africa“. It’s his first project of 2025, and as always, he’s coming in strong. The four-track EP packs in everything fans love about his sound, from street-hop to emotion and that spiritual touch he’s known for.

This time, he’s got a surprise in the mix. One of the tracks, “Macho”, features American rapper NLE Choppa. The rest, “Mario Kart“, “Shaolin“, and “Happy Song“, stay true to Seyi’s signature style.

Speaking of switching things up, Seyi Vibez has also been rocking a bold new look. Platinum blonde hair, zig-zag plaits, and colourful grills have replaced his usual style, making sure all eyes are on him.

Listen to “Children of Africa” EP below.

