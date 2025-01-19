Seyi Vibez Goes Blonde & Bold with a Fresh Look for 2025 | See Photos

Connect with us

Have you seen Seyi Vibez lately? The singer-songwriter and rapper has embraced a bold new look, and it’s hard to miss. Gone are his signature locs, replaced with platinum blonde hair and matching eyebrows.
Have you seen Seyi Vibez lately? The singer-songwriter and rapper has embraced a bold new look, and it’s hard to miss. Gone are his signature locs, replaced with platinum blonde hair and matching eyebrows. His new hairstyle features a striking plaited zig-zag pattern pulled back, and the contrast between his golden blonde accents and rich, dark skin is nothing short of captivating.

The makeover doesn’t end there. Seyi Vibez has also added some playful flair to his smile with colourful grills. Each tooth gleams in bright shades of yellow, pink, blue, and green. In one photo, he holds a lollipop with matching colours, giving his look a fun and coordinated touch.

Jeremy Visuals captures Seyi Vibez’s new style in a series of photos that highlight his evolving aesthetic. In one shot, he’s dressed in an all-black ensemble, accessorised with bold jewellery and a vivid red wristwatch. In others, he switches things up with an all-white outfit—a loose-fitting two-piece paired with matching shoes and understated jewellery for a softer, refined vibe.

It’s a new year, and Seyi Vibez seems ready to embrace fresh beginnings. Following the release of his EP “Loseyi Professor,” last June, could this bold new aesthetic hint at even more music on the horizon? Let’s wait and see.

Take a closer look at his new style below

 

