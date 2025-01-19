Making History! Nigeria’s Junior Yellow Greens Debut in U-19 Women’s Cricket World Cup

For the first time in history, Nigeria is stepping into the international scene in a cricket tournament. The Junior Yellow Greens, the women’s under-19 cricket team, have made a landmark achievement by qualifying for the ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup, which is currently taking place in Malaysia.

Running from 18 January to 2 February, the 2025 ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup features 16 teams showcasing some of the brightest young talents in women’s cricket. The tournament marks the second edition of this global event. India enters as the defending champion, having won the inaugural competition held in South Africa in 2023 by defeating England in the final.

This year’s tournament sees the return of the top four teams from 2023—India, England, Australia, and New Zealand—alongside four debutants: hosts Malaysia, Nepal, Samoa, and Nigeria. Notably, Nigeria’s qualification marks the first time a West African nation will feature in a cricket World Cup, making the Junior Yellow Greens’ participation a historic milestone for both the country and the region.

The Nigerian team earned their place after a remarkable performance in the regional qualifiers. Despite a rain-induced washout in the final match, they edged past Zimbabwe on points accrued during the group stages. This achievement sealed their ticket to Malaysia and also marked Nigeria’s second-ever appearance at any cricket World Cup.

Yesterday, Nigeria’s opening match against Samoa in Group C was unfortunately abandoned due to heavy rain and a wet outfield, with both teams sharing points. Looking ahead, the Junior Yellow Greens will face New Zealand on January 20 at 3:30 AM (WAT), followed by a match against South Africa on January 22 at 7:30 AM (WAT).

The Junior Yellow Greens’ 15-player squad comprises Victory Igbinedion, Naomi Memeh, Anointed Akhigbe, Amusa Kehinde, Omosigho Eguakun, Umoh Inyene, Beauty Oguai, Jessica Bieni, Usen Peace, Adeshola Adekunle, Deborah Bassey, Christabel Chukwuonye, Peculiar Agboya, Lilian Ude, and Lucky Piety.

The players have expressed immense pride and excitement about this historic opportunity to represent Nigeria. Hear them share their thoughts on qualifying for the World Cup below: