Mary Olushoga Brings Her Voice to the Brooklyn Academy of Music

Mary Olushoga, Founder of the AWP Network, will perform at the 39th Annual Brooklyn Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at 10:30 AM on Monday, January 20th, 2025.

The historic event will honour Dr. King’s life and legacy. Olushoga will perform with The Fire Ensemble, led by Troy Anthony. The Fire Ensemble is an intergenerational pop-up choir rooted in predominantly Black music.

Olushoga states,

I love the arts, and I love to perform. It will be a wonderful honor for me to not just sing with the Fire Ensemble but to have the space and opportunity to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. King, a person who inspired the world with his gift of leadership, action, and community. I am even more excited to have the opportunity to perform in New York City, a place that I love so dearly.

Mary Olushoga is an award-winning community and economic development professional. She founded the AWP Network to support youth and women entrepreneurs throughout Africa, especially Nigeria.

In 2020, Olushoga launched the AWP Network Vendor Program to increase the number of women entrepreneurs who supply to large retailers in Africa. She has partnered with retailers like ShopRite Nigeria, Jara Stores, Miniso Nigeria, Next Cash n Carry, Prince Ebeano, Hypercity, and FreshForte.

Olushoga holds a bachelor’s degree from Union College in Schenectady, New York, a Master of Science Degree from Baruch College and has served as a public policy fellow at the University at Albany, Center for Women in Government and Civil Society.

Olushoga is a World Economic Forum Grant Recipient, winner of the Black Women Give Back Award by the Women’s Philanthropy Institute, the African Women Innovation & Entrepreneurship Forum Empowerment award, the African Youth Excellence Award for her leadership in business and public service, a Vital Voices Global Leadership Fellow, the Union College Alumni Award for her service and dedication to her alma mater, an IndiAfrica Young Visionary Fellow, a Women4Africa International Media Woman of the Year, a Crans Montana New Leader, the first-ever GOOD Maker/Oxfam America International Women’s Day Challenge Winner, a Nigeria Leadership Initiative (NLI) Associate, an Oxfam America Sisters on the Planet Ambassador and participated in the Sub-Saharan African Women In Public Service Fall Institute.

She presented her work on women entrepreneurs at the UK House of Lords, Harvard University, Duke University, Yale University, Union College, the Columbia University Africa Economic Forum, Georgetown University School of Foreign Service, the United States Department of Labor Strategy Meeting on Inclusion, Entrepreneurship, and Disability, Wise Institute, the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women, the United Nations ECOSOC Youth Employment Forum, and the Rockefeller Foundation Tech Salon and has featured on BBC World News, Black Enterprise, iwantherjob.com, sheinspiresher.com, YNaija, AFK Insider, Applause Africa, BusinessDay Nigeria, and The Guardian Nigeria.

