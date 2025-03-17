The EcoAction Summit and Empowerment Fair Kicks off Tomorrow, March 18, in Ekiti State

The EcoAction Summit and Empowerment Fair Kicks off Tomorrow, Tuesday, March 18 in Ekiti State, Nigeria. Join the #EcoAction25. Visit www.ecoactionsummit to learn more.

The AWP EcoAction Summit and Empowerment Fair kicks off tomorrow on Tuesday, March 18, 2025 at the Ekiti State Government House, Lady Jibowu Hall at 9AM prompt. The event is scheduled to feature high-profile speakers and it is FREE to attend.

The eventful two-day program will provide capacity building and technical support services to women and youth entrepreneurs in Nigeria for the purpose of taking deliberate action towards reducing poverty. The goal of this program is to empower women and youths economically while contributing to environmental sustainability. The event is scheduled to take place in these select regions:

Ekiti State: In collaboration with the Ekiti State Government and the Ekiti State Bureau of Public Procurement on Tuesday, March 18, and Wednesday, March 19, 2025.

Delta State: In collaboration with the Delta State Government, the Delta State Office on Trade and Export, and the Office of the Special Advisor to the Governor on Tuesday, March 25, and Wednesday, March 26, 2025.

Mary Olushoga, founder of The AWP Network, states,

“Women entrepreneurs in Nigeria’s informal sector are the unsung backbone of our nation’s economy. March is Women’s History Month, and we are glad to celebrate and provide capacity-building support to Nigerian women entrepreneurs, particularly those living in the rural areas.

Partners include the Global Plastic Action Partnership (GPAP), The Ekiti State Bureau of Public Procurement, The Ekiti State Government, The AWP Network, The AWP Network Vendor Program, UKAid, Risevest, The Nest Innovation Park, and leading banks.. #EcoAction25

Sponsored Content