Iftar Drink Options: 5 Nourishing Beverages for Ramadan Meals

Ramadan is here—a time of deep reflection, devotion, and togetherness. From dawn till dusk, Muslims around the world observe fasting, refraining from food and drink as an act of faith, self-discipline and connection with Allah. As the sun sets and the call to Maghrib prayer is heard, families and friends gather for Iftar—the evening meal that marks the end of the day’s fast.

Iftar is a cherished moment of togetherness, where loved ones sit side by side, sharing meals and stories. As a result, the right drink not only quenches thirst but also nourishes the body with essential vitamins and minerals, which keeps you on the move for the next day’s fast. While water remains the ultimate hydrator, other nutritious and refreshing beverages can make Iftar even more enjoyable and fulfilling.

From traditional homemade favourites to familiar beverages, here are the top five drinks to consider for your Ramadan meals, each bringing its unique flavour and benefits to the table:

Fresh Fruit Juices

Nothing beats the natural sweetness of fresh fruit juice after a long fast. Drinks made from oranges, pineapples, watermelons, or mangoes provide essential vitamins and hydration. They are light on the stomach and help restore lost fluids, making them a great addition to the Iftar table.

For an extra boost, blending a mix of fruits with dates or coconut water can provide even more nourishment and energy.

Kunu

Kunu is a traditional Nigerian drink made from grains such as millet, sorghum, or maize. It is naturally rich in fibre and nutrients, making it an excellent choice for digestion and energy restoration. With its mild sweetness and smooth texture, Kunu is delicious and keeps one feeling satisfied and refreshed after fasting.

Many people prepare this drink at home with added ginger or cloves to enhance its taste, making it a healthy and flavourful drink for Ramadan.

Maltina

Iftar is incomplete without a refreshing sip of Maltina— one of Nigeria’s best malt beverages! This beloved drink replenishes the body after a long fast and is packed with essential vitamins A, B1, B2, B3, B5, B6, and C to restore lost nutrients and calcium.

Maltina is widely enjoyed across Nigeria and has become a household name known for its nourishing taste. It is perfect for moments of togetherness—sharing a meal, treating a friend, or simply showing kindness and sharing happiness this Ramadan.

With its classic malt taste, and variants; Pineapple and Vanilla, there’s a flavour for everyone.

Zobo

Made from dried hibiscus petals, Zobo is a refreshing drink enjoyed across Nigeria. It is packed with antioxidants and has a slightly tangy taste that is satisfying and thirst-quenching. Many people add ginger, pineapple, or cloves to enhance its flavour, making it a perfect homemade treat for Iftar.

The widely-enjoyed traditional beverage is also believed to help with digestion and lower blood pressure, making it a great drink to include in a healthy diet.

Tiger nut milk (Kunun aya)

Tiger nut milk, also known as Kunun aya, is a naturally sweet and nutritious drink made from blended tiger nuts. It is dairy-free, packed with energy-boosting properties, and helps keep the body hydrated throughout the day.

Many people love its creamy texture and slightly nutty taste, making it a perfect drink for Ramadan. It is also known for its digestive benefits and is often enjoyed with a touch of honey or cinnamon for extra flavour.

As families and friends gather during Iftar, these drinks can provide the nourishment and hydration needed to continue observing the Ramadan fast with strength and vitality. Let every sip remind us of this holy month’s joy, togetherness, and blessing

Sponsored Content