Women, Wealth & Power: AltInvest Sparks Financial Action at IWD 2025 Event

Altinvest, an ethical digital investment platform in Nigeria and a product of The Alternative Bank, reaffirmed its commitment to women’s financial empowerment with the successful hosting of the ‘Women in Wealth’ event at AltPlace, Lekki.

The high-profile gathering brought together female executives, entrepreneurs, and investors, to engage in conversations around wealth creation, financial independence, and ethical investing.

Delivering the keynote address, Korede Demola-Adeniyi, Executive Director at The Alternative Bank, underscored the importance of financial autonomy for women, challenging them to take ownership of their wealth narratives. She highlighted the bank’s strong commitment to gender diversity, with women making up 40% of its management team, and emphasized that wealth creation should not be a privilege but an accessible pathway for all.

Demola-Adeniyi highlighted how Altinvest is breaking barriers to entry in investment, offering real estate-linked and Sukuk-linked investment opportunities with a starting point as low as ₦10,000. She also emphasized the platform’s gold investment portfolio, acknowledging gold’s cultural significance among women while positioning it as a viable wealth-building asset.

With Altinvest, women can now purchase gold starting from just one gram, with the flexibility to buy up to 50 grams at real-time market prices, and trade it seamlessly within the app.

The event also featured a panel discussion which featured a powerhouse line-up of industry leaders—women who have built and managed wealth across real estate, finance, and business. They shared unfiltered insights on owning one’s financial story, breaking through investment barriers, and navigating the path to long-term wealth security.

From tackling the fears that often hold women back to leveraging ethical investment opportunities, the conversation was a deep dive into actionable strategies for financial independence.

Attendees participated in an interactive Q&A session, networking opportunities, and live demonstrations of Altinvest’s seamless investment process. The event also sparked significant engagement across social media platforms, reinforcing the growing community of women committed to building wealth on their own terms.

As the event concluded, guests were encouraged to take the next step in their financial journey with Altinvest, available for download on iOS and Google Play Store.

For more updates, follow the conversation online using #WomenInWealth #OwnYourStorywithAltInvest.

