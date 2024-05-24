Relax and Recharge: Altclub by The Alternative Bank Opens at Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal 2

Travelers at Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal 2 (MMA2) now have access to increased comfort and convenience with the launch of Altclub by The Alternative Bank. This new premium space provides a place for passengers to relax and recharge before their flights, while also meeting their basic banking needs.

Altclub, an arm of The Alternative Bank’s digital travel financing product, Alttravel, is dedicated to enhancing travel accessibility and ease for Nigerians. Alttravel operates a “Travel Now, Pay Later” system, which eliminates the need for upfront payments and offers maximum flexibility.

With a zero initial deposit requirement and impressively low mark-up rates spread over a flexible six-month tenor, travelers can achieve their travel goals with financial peace of mind.

Mohammed Yunusa, Director of Digital Business and Innovations at The Alternative Bank, highlighted the significance of Altclub at the launch event.

Altclub isn’t just a lounge; it’s a sanctuary of comfort and convenience, Yunusa stated. Gone are the days of sacrificing relaxation for travel formalities. Our lounge offers a luxurious space where travelers can unwind and rejuvenate before their flights, free from the typical travel stress.

In addition to offering a tranquil environment for relaxation, Altclub provides a range of amenities to cater to travelers’ needs, including refreshments, high-speed Wi-Fi, and charging stations for electronic devices.

According to Yunusa, Concierge services are also available to assist with travel arrangements, ensuring that guests have everything they need for a comfortable and stress-free journey.

Joining Yunusa in addressing the guests, Korede Demola-Adeniyi, Executive Director of Sales at The Alternative Bank, elaborated on the lounge’s accessibility.

Altclub is exclusively available to The Alternative Bank customers, showcasing our commitment to their comfort and convenience. Present your boarding pass and proof of Altbank membership at the entrance, and our dedicated staff will ensure a seamless and enjoyable pre-flight experience.

Korede emphasised the unique opportunity for travelers to plan their next trip directly from the lounge.

Through Alttravel, our digital travel financing product, customers can explore various destinations and book flights with flexible financing options. Altclub provides a convenient platform for travelers to access financing and make their travel aspirations a reality, reinforcing our dedication to enhancing the travel experience for our valued customers.

Altclub is committed to providing an inclusive and welcoming environment for all travelers, whether they are on a business trip or a leisure getaway. The grand opening of Altclub on May 22, 2024, was attended by prominent figures from the travel industry and local dignitaries, highlighting the importance of this development in enhancing the travel experience for passengers at MMA2 Airport.

About The Alternative Bank

The Alternative Bank commenced its journey in January 2014 with a vision to create a dynamic banking experience that respects individuality and speaks the language of its customers.

In July 2023, the Central Bank of Nigeria issued a Banking License to The Alternative Bank, enabling it to operate as a fully-fledged, standalone bank. Guided by its Advisory Committee of Experts (ACE), The Alternative Bank ensures all its operations align with the ethics of Non-Interest Banking.

