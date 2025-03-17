E.A.T.O.W. to Host Obi Asika and Industry Leaders to Discuss Nigeria’s Creative Industry on the Global Stage

On the 27th of March, 2025, high-profile business leaders, policymakers and cultural innovators from the UK and Nigeria will gather at the House of Lords in London to discuss “The Global Rise of Nigerian Soft Power: Building Bridges Across Borders”. Organised by E.A.T.O.W. (Embracing All Tones of Woman Ltd) – a global organisation dedicated to fostering cultural and creative collaborations – the event will be an exclusive gathering of key figures from Nigeria and the UK to explore how creativity and culture can strengthen international connections.

The event will feature Honourable Obi Asika, Director-General of Nigeria’s National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), in a conversation about the transformative impact of Nigeria’s creative industries on the global stage.

Obi Asika, a key figure in Africa’s creative industries, has contributed to the global visibility of Nigerian culture and Afrobeats through his work in music, television, and creative development. Speaking ahead of the event, he said:

I am honoured to join this prestigious event to discuss the global rise of Nigerian soft power through our rich culture and creativity, from music and Nollywood to fashion and cuisine. With over 500 languages and cultures, Nigeria’s talent at home and in the diaspora is world-class. By collaborating with UK industry leaders, we can expand our creative ecosystem and global opportunities. I am grateful to Eryca Freemantle for hosting and look forward to the start of this impactful series.

Organised by Eryca Freemantle and Associates, alongside Bolaji Olatoye and Yemisi Mokuolu, the event will bring together UK and Nigerian business leaders, policymakers, and cultural innovators. It aims to foster cross-border collaboration, highlight the economic potential of creativity, and promote cultural partnerships between both countries.

The session at the House of Lords will be followed by a private evening reception, where dignitaries and invited guests will have further opportunities for networking and partnership development.

Eryca Freemantle, CEO of E.A.T.O.W., emphasised the importance of this event in strengthening UK-Nigeria relations, stating: