Get the Scoop on Naija NextGen, a Social Impact Digital Initiative Unfolding Throughout the Month

The Naija NextGen campaign officially launched with a screening event held in Lagos on October 5, 2024. Designed to rally Nigerian youth to take charge of their future, the campaign, powered by Luminate and produced by Delmedia Productions, is a social impact digital initiative unfolding throughout the month. It will leverage digital and traditional media to ignite conversations and inspire action on gender roles in politics, responsible use of the digital space, and platform accountability.

At the heart of Naija NextGen is a series of short-form media content created to entertain while inspiring meaningful social action. These videos will be released across various platforms over the coming weeks, featuring uplifting stories and powerful calls to action. The goal is to encourage Nigerian youth, particularly young women, to channel their energy and creativity into community-based initiatives while engaging actively with the political systems that shape their lives. By advocating for gender parity and equitable representation in leadership, the campaign urges young women and men to step into roles of public service and civic life. Additionally, it emphasises the responsible use of social media, holding digital platforms accountable for their role in shaping public discourse and socio-political outcomes.

Hosted by Akah Nnani, one of the stars of the series, the event brought together leading figures from the film and social impact sectors. Partners at the event include Stephen King, President of Luminate; Toyin Akinniyi, VP of Luminate; Delmwa Deshi-Kura, CEO of Delmedia Productions; Rukayat Motunrayo Shittu.

Other special guests include Member of the Kwara State House of Assembly; Mohammed Aliyu, Country Manager at IFC; Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji, Founder of Rise Networks; Bria Okonkwo, CEO of AvanteFly; and Obi Asika, Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture, along with other dignitaries, cast members, and celebrity guests.

Speaking about the campaign, Delmwa Deshi-Kura, Executive Producer at Delmedia Productions, stated:

“As the campaign unfolds, our digital strategy will focus on sparking dialogue across social media platforms and mobilising both physical and digital communities. Screenings of the media content will serve as catalysts for deeper conversations about dismantling entrenched gender biases, fostering equality in political participation, and challenging the harmful misuse of social media. Through these efforts, Naija NextGen seeks to inspire young Nigerians, particularly young women, to lead transformative change while advocating for social media platforms to promote positive, inclusive narratives responsibly.”

At the core of the Naija NextGen campaign is the captivating story of four young Nigerians who met at university as part of an underground political group focused on promoting change through technology. Now, adults, navigate a world full of inequities but on the verge of transformation. With technology and access to information breaking down gender barriers and voter apathy, this generation of social warriors steps forward to influence and disrupt the status quo. Their journey mirrors the aspirations of millions of young Nigerians, embodying the campaign’s call for greater inclusion, gender balance, and responsible digital engagement.

Young Nigerians are encouraged to join the conversation by following Naija NextGen on social media (@naijanextgen) and using the hashtags #NaijaNextGen and #ThereIsNoFence to share their stories, ideas, and initiatives about gender roles, digital responsibility, and platform accountability. For more information on how to get involved, visit the campaign’s social media pages and engage with the content on YouTube in the coming days.

The Naija NextGen campaign is supported by various youth organisations and civic engagement groups, including Luminate and Delmedia Productions, who share the vision of empowering the next generation of Nigerian leaders while promoting gender equality and responsible digital use. Their collective support strengthens the campaign’s impact and reach across communities in Nigeria.

To watch and engage with the Naija NextGen series, visit:

YouTube: Naija NextGen

Instagram: @naijanextgen

Twitter: @naijanextgen

TikTok: @naijanextgen

Facebook: Naija NextGen

For more information, head to the Naija NextGen handles on all social media platform

