Milestone! Chocolate City Music Announces 20th Anniversary, Launches Nutrybe Academy and Founders Fund

Chocolate City Music, One of Africa’s leading independent record labels, marked the commencement of its 20th anniversary with a star-studded BET Awards activation in Los Angeles recently.

The event was held in collaboration with Afr!Ca Haus served as a celebration of Black Music Month and brought together influencers across the African diaspora.

Over 400 guests attended the exclusive gathering, including executives and creatives from music, film, TV, fashion, arts, and business. Notable attendees included Nigeria’s Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture, Obi Asika; comedian Michael Blackson; Grammy VP Marcus Lomax; singer Eric Bellinger; Shade Room CEO Angelica Nwandu; and many more.

The event was also an opportunity for Chocolate City to unveil two groundbreaking initiatives: the Chocolate City Music Founders Fund and the NuTrybe Academy.

The Chocolate City Music Founders Fund will empower young creative entrepreneurs with a particular focus on females. The fund will provide financial backing and resources to foster innovation within the entertainment industry.

The initial phase will allocate up to $250,000, with plans for further expansion. The fund will officially launch in the first quarter of 2025 and is open to applicants worldwide.

“Our Founders Fund is designed to provide opportunities for young people and companies wishing to enter the creative space. Chocolate City has benefited from a lot of support throughout its growth, and it’s important for us to give back to our community and help drive more success amongst our young entrepreneurs,” said Paul Okeugo, Co-founder of Chocolate City Music.

In addition to the Founders Fund, Chocolate City also launched NuTrybe Academy, a comprehensive developmental resource designed to nurture emerging talent on and off the stage.

The academy will equip aspiring creatives with the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in the entertainment industry through training, mentorship, and guidance.

Abuchi Ugwu, CEO of Chocolate City Music, emphasised the significance of these initiatives, stating, “We believe that Africa is a hotbed of creativity and talent. The Founders Fund and NuTrybe Academy are our way of investing in the future of this continent and empowering its creative voices to reach a global audience.”

Chocolate City Music will continue its anniversary celebrations in August, commemorating two decades of musical excellence and its ongoing commitment to nurturing talent and shaping the future of African music.

About Chocolate City Music

Founded in Nigeria in 2005 by Audu Maikori, Paul Okeugo, and Yahaya Maikori, Chocolate City Music is a beacon of success in Africa’s urban music landscape. With artists like Blaqbonez, Young Jonn and Candy Bleakz, the label plays a vital role in shaping and championing the Afrobeats genre.

Renowned for nurturing producers into superstars, such as CKay with his hit “Love Nwantiti,” Chocolate City Music contributes significantly to the global prominence of African music. It is part of the Chocolate City Group, which encompasses a music label, a distribution company, a management consulting firm, and a marketing agency.

