These Timeless African Braids Graced the Dior Pre-Fall 2024 Runway | WATCH

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Hey BNers

2024 has seen African hairstyles returning to global stages and even becoming famous trends. Like the popular Koroba braids showcasing the rich artistry of African hairstyling, It is no surprise that this beauty found its way to the runway as two models, Ali Dansky and Elodie Guipaud rocked stunning African braids on the Dior pre-fall ’24 runway.

Hit the ▶ button below to watch the process:

A classic and timeless look, created with the utmost level of detail

 — Aminata Kamara, hairstylist

Credit: @aminatacreative

