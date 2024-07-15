Unveiling the DND Party Buzz: Here’s How Friends Partied with Jägermeister

When aiming for an unforgettable Saturday evening, the golden rule is to switch your devices to ‘Do Not Disturb’ mode—a tactic flawlessly executed by bougie-styled and steeze-giving youngies at last Saturday’s ‘DND’ party. The party, which was powered by The Yard in collaboration with Jägermeister, one of the premium liqueur, known for creating #BestNights experiences set a new standard for vibrant nightlife in the city.

Hosted by one of the kings of hype himself, Big Bimi, the event saw party enthusiasts immersed in intense gbedu, fuelled by DJ XL, DJ Klesh, and Commissioner DJ Wysei‘s show-stopping performances. The various performances had everyone vibing to trendy sounds from Afro beats to Amapiano, which had them screaming for more.

Set against the backdrop of Lagos’ scenic coastal beach at the Nexthought Studio Lekki, the festivities kicked off with partygoers indulging in Jägermeister’s signature shots and cocktails, ensuring an energetic party atmosphere from start to finish. Attendees found themselves having a great time either grooving to the music, making new connections or raising cups of Jägermeister drink to toast with their friends.

As the night progressed, and more guests and talent lineups trooped in, the party was further ignited by the energetic Host Big Bimi and hypeman Edo Boy, whose magnetic presence on stage kept the crowd hyped and engaged throughout his performances.

The Yard X Jägermeister ‘DND’ party delivered an unprecedented #BestNights experience—a cosmos of music, drinks, and seamless connections blended, leaving an unerasable mark on all who attended, ensuring that memories of the night would linger long after the music faded. It sure was a lit 10/10 and worth turning on your ‘do not disturb’ mode.

Wait a second, One more thing, don’t forget to share your memories on social media, follow @Jagermeisternigeria and use the hashtags #JägermeisterNG #BetheMeister #BestNights #TheMeistersExpression.

Sponsored Content