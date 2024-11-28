Smirnoff Kicks Off Detty December in Style with the Thrilling Smirnoff Flight 1864 Adventure

Connect with us

On Friday, November 22nd, 2024, Smirnoff, the world’s No. 1 vodka delivered an electrifying start to Detty December with the much-anticipated Smirnoff No Known Address (NKA) experience. Held at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, this year’s theme—Flight Smirnoff 1864—redefined what it means to party.

From the moment guests arrived, it was clear this was no ordinary event. Attendees, who had secured their spots through a flight booking process, were greeted by ushers postured  as flight attendants at the Smirnoff Air Departures point. With boarding passes in hand, they checked in and were immersed into an unforgettable flight-themed adventure.

The Experience Unfolds
Guests were welcomed aboard Flight 1864 and guided through a short walkthrough by Smirnoff’s air hostesses, who set the tone for the evening’s excitement. Guests captured picture-perfect moments in the airplane-inspired space before embarking on the next phase of their journey—the Wild. Here, attendees encountered human-sized “wildlife animals,” from tigers, cheetahs to monkeys, all adding to the mystique and energy of the night. The event offered various attractions including temporary tattoos and a petting zoo where visitors could interact with tortoises, turtles, parrots, pottos, and rabbits, with spontaneous tribal dances adding to the entertainment.

The main stage came alive with electrifying performances from Candy Bleakz, Bella, Victony, and Shallipopi. Hypemen Shody, Rooboy, MIA, and Tolu Daniels kept the energy sky-high throughout the night. The event’s DJs, including DJ YK Mule, DJ Anonymouss, Commissioner DJ Wysei, DJ Titanium and Eze Do All, delivered nonstop vibes, culminating in the Smirnoff Unknown DJ Reveal: DeeJay Phatt.

The experience also had in attendance members of the Smirnoff community, Style Infidel, Posho, Nikki Dibbles, and Chioma Tagbo.

A defining moment of the night came through DJ Captain Udy‘s performance. a visually impaired DJ. Whose performance stood as a testament of the magic that happens when WE unite despite our individuality.

Join the Conversation
To catch more highlights from the event and stay tuned for upcoming Smirnoff experiences, follow the conversation on social media using #SmirnoffFlight1864, #NoKnownAddress, #WeDoWe.

18+ Enjoy Smirnoff responsibly.

 

 

