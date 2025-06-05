Don Julio Celebrates Paloma Day with an Exclusive Event for Cultural Tastemakers | Get the scoop

Don Julio Tequila recently hosted an exclusive Paloma Day celebration, uniting cultural tastemakers for a refined tribute to Mexico’s most iconic tequila cocktail and the brand’s core ethos of Earned Celebration.

The curated gathering provided an immersive experience, showcasing the rich heritage behind the Paloma and Don Julio’s commitment to authentic, meaningful moments. Attendees were treated to unique interpretations of the Paloma cocktail and participated in rituals celebrating personal milestones and the spirit of genuine success.

Ifeoma Agu – Group Head of Culture, Influencers & Advocacy, Diageo South, West & Central Africa, remarked on the event’s significance:

The Don Julio Paloma Day event beautifully fused classic traditions with contemporary celebration. We aimed to create an exclusive moment where individuals could truly appreciate their earned milestones, recognizing that every achievement, big or small, deserves a toast steeped in genuine quality and the beloved heritage of the Paloma.

Guests engaged with a range of interactive experiences, including hands-on signature cocktail making and savouring sessions, alongside personalized Paloma interpretations at the Flavor Circle. Participation in “The Legacy Pour”—a bespoke ritual designed to honor significant achievements and milestones—further solidified Don Julio’s role in marking important life moments, underscoring the brand’s dedication to craftsmanship and its position at the forefront of luxury celebrations.

About Don Julio

Don Julio Tequila is a premium tequila crafted with unwavering devotion to quality and authenticity. More than just a spirit, Don Julio embodies the essence of “Earned Celebration”—it is the perfect accompaniment for acknowledging life’s significant milestones and achievements. With a rich heritage rooted in craftsmanship, Don Julio invites individuals to savor moments of true success with sophistication and genuine appreciation.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands across spirits and beer categories. These brands include Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff, Cîroc, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio and The Singleton.

Diageo is a global company, and the products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO). For more information about Diageo, its people, the brands, and their performance, visit the website.

