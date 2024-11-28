Africa Coaching Week 2024: An Inside Look Into LCAN’s Grand “Owambe” Gala In Lagos!

The recently concluded 6th Africa Coaching Week (ACW), hosted by the Life Coaches Association of Nigeria (LCAN), was a resounding success, leaving participants inspired and energized.

This year’s ACW, themed “The AfroCoaching Revolution: Tapping into African Wisdom for Global Change,” blended tradition, innovation, and insightful conversations to spotlight Africa’s unique contribution to the global coaching and business ecosystem.

The event kicked off with an electrifying “Owambe Edition” opening gala at The Art Hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos. True to its name, the Owambe set the tone for a week of celebration and learning. The red-carpet event saw guests adorned in glamorous attire, showcasing a beautiful fusion of modern fashion and African culture. Hosted by the award-winning TV personality and actor Hero Daniels, the night was magical.

The highlight of the gala was the inspiring keynote featuring iconic Nigerian actor, lawyer, and entrepreneur Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD) in conversation with LCAN President; Omawumi Ogbe.

RMD captivated the audience as he explored the theme “The AfroCoaching Revolution: Tapping into African Wisdom for Global Change,” from his creative perspective, emphasizing the transformative power of African storytelling and heritage in shaping global narratives.

Following the keynote, a high-level fireside chat brought together an impressive group of speakers: Juliet Ibrahim (Ghana), acclaimed actor, author, and filmmaker; Dr. Abiola Salami (Nigeria), world-class performance strategist and founder of The Peak Performer Africa; and Chinaza Onuzo, co-founder of Inkblot Productions and Chief of Staff at BellaNiaja; Mary Edoro, moderated by Anchor at Channels TV, Ini-John Mekwa.

The panel explored “African Storytelling for a New Narrative,” offering profound insights into leveraging the continent’s rich culture and storytelling traditions to inspire creativity, innovation, and empowerment across global platforms.

The Owambe gala wasn’t just about thought-provoking talks; it was also a celebration of African culture with a crowd-loving impromptu fashion show, karaoke, high-level networking, and the vibrant spirit of togetherness that resonated throughout the evening.

A Global Impact

As the name implies, Africa Coaching Week 2024 was not just a Nigerian affair; it reached a global audience.

The global reach of ACW has been incredible!, said Omawumi Ogbe, president at LCAN. By bringing together speakers, participants, and magazine contributors from across Africa, Europe, Asia, and the Americas, we’ve demonstrated that the principles of AfroCoaching are not just relevant to the continent but hold universal appeal. This highlights the power of African wisdom to inspire leadership, innovation, and positive change on a global scale, she added.

Activities That Defined the Week

Following the glamorous opening night, ACW delivered an extensive lineup of activities designed to inspire, educate, and empower coaches, entrepreneurs, and professionals.

Featuring over 40 speakers at the in-person and virtual sessions, the week began with ACW Side Events, hosted by LCAN’s Dr. Lanre Olusola and Stephanie Kadiri (StephREDD), respectively. These sessions set the stage for resilience and adaptability in navigating the complexities of modern times.

Day three was a highly anticipated Virtual Summit. Some of the sessions included:

A keynote chat with co-founder of Sahara Group; Tonye Cole, VP of Global Alliance for Transforming Business Education; Patti Brown, and CEO of Guardians of the Nation International(GOTNI) Dr. Linus Okorie.

Expertly moderated by senior anchor at CNBC Africa, Fifi Peters, the speakers highlighted how African values can lead to global excellence.

A power-packed fireside chat featuring renowned African coaches: President & Chief Executive Officer of The RB Company, Robert Burale; Executive Leadership Coach & Member of the LCAN Advisory Board, Dr. Laila St.Matthew-Daniel; Chairperson, The Africa Board for Coaching, Consulting and Coaching Psychology (ABCCCP), Mongezi C Makhalima, PhD; NLP Trauma Coach & Member, LCAN Board of Trustees, Dupe Wigwe, and Chairman, LCAN Board of Trustees, Dr Lanre Olusola. The session was moderated by LCAN’s vice president, Tolu Afonja.

A significant highlight of the Virtual Summit was the Power Breakout sessions headlined by industry leaders: Opeyemi Olomo (Director of Innovation at Barclays Bank), Financial Jennifer (Certified Financial Instructor & Founder of The FinTribe), Adebola Olomo (Founder & CEO, Deefrent Media Agency) and Foluso Gbadamosi (Gallup-Certified Strengths Coach), offering practical insights into future-proofing careers and finances.

The week also witnessed a Digital Takeover, with impactful roundtables hosted on LinkedIn Live, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter). Renowned voices such as Aproko Doctor, Hauwa Ojeifo, Apostlos Sanidas, Valerie Obaze, Fin Dittimi, PhD; Nkem Offonabo, Dr Zina Arinze, Enahoro Okhae, Tosin Ajibade Olorisupergal, Fiona Kamikazi Rutagengwa, Yetty Williams, Mo Olapo, and Toluse Dove Francis, tackling topics ranging from career strategies to mental wellness and monetizing passions.

A Vision Fulfilled

The event’s finale brought a sense of closure and anticipation for the future as participants reflected on the powerful sessions and connections formed throughout the week. ACW 2024 reinforced that Africa holds the key to reshaping global narratives, particularly in coaching and leadership.

According to Ikwuagwu Igwe Kalu, chairperson of this year’s ACW Organizing Committee;

Africa Coaching Week 2024 has set a new standard for professional gatherings in Africa. It has showcased how tapping into our cultural heritage can inspire global change.

To learn more about LCAN’s upcoming events or to stay connected, visit their website and follow @lcan_ng across social media platforms.





Sponsored Content