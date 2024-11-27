Connect with us

BN TV Events Movies Style Weddings

Denzel & Pauletta Washington Redefine Chic Red Carpet Style at Gladiator II Premiere

BN TV Music

Femi Kuti Takes on Corruption in New Song "Politics Don Expose Them"

BN TV Music

Ayra Starr Joins Coldplay Tour in New Zealand – Watch Her "Commas" Performance

BN TV Music

Coco Jones Brings Christmas Feels Early with “Call on Christmas” Visualiser

BN TV Sweet Spot

"I Love You. Truly, Madly, Deeply! Adesua & Banky Wellington Celebrate 7 Years with Sweet Words & Videos

Beauty BN TV Events Style

Veekee James Atere Stuns in a Gorgeous Ensemble from Wanni Fuga's Latest Collection

BN TV Music

Sneakers, R&B and Afrobeats: Tiwa Savage Keeps it Real on Kick Game

BN TV Music Scoop Sweet Spot

Hey Softies! Simi & Adekunle Gold’s Daughter Deja’s Mini Vlog is Too Cute

BN TV Music

Ntokozo Mbambo & Nathaniel Bassey Deliver Powerful Worship in "Before Your Throne" Music Video

BN TV Cuisine

The Perfect Fried Rice Recipe with Beef & Vegetables For Your Weekend

BN TV

Denzel & Pauletta Washington Redefine Chic Red Carpet Style at Gladiator II Premiere

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Channelling timeless elegance and a touch of the wild, Denzel and Pauletta Washington stole the show at the Los Angeles premiere of Gladiator II. Married for an impressive 41 years, the gorgeous couple’s red-carpet presence is a masterclass in effortless style.

Pauletta, a red carpet icon since the 1980s, turned heads in a bold leopard print coatdress. The double-breasted silhouette was powerful, while the animalier pattern injected a hint of playful fierceness. She added a touch of sparkle with dangling jewel earrings and complemented the jungle aesthetic with a reptile-embossed Chanel purse.

Denzel, ever the gentleman, opted for a minimalist ensemble that perfectly complemented Pauletta’s bold choice. A classic navy blazer, layered over a dark T-shirt and sneakers (his staple for premieres lately!), created a relaxed yet sophisticated look. Together, they showcased the power of complementary dressing, proving that style is truly a team effort.

Watch their red-carpet arrival below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Video adapted from @hollywoodreporter & @entertainmenttonight

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

css.php