Denzel & Pauletta Washington Redefine Chic Red Carpet Style at Gladiator II Premiere

Channelling timeless elegance and a touch of the wild, Denzel and Pauletta Washington stole the show at the Los Angeles premiere of Gladiator II. Married for an impressive 41 years, the gorgeous couple’s red-carpet presence is a masterclass in effortless style.

Pauletta, a red carpet icon since the 1980s, turned heads in a bold leopard print coatdress. The double-breasted silhouette was powerful, while the animalier pattern injected a hint of playful fierceness. She added a touch of sparkle with dangling jewel earrings and complemented the jungle aesthetic with a reptile-embossed Chanel purse.

Denzel, ever the gentleman, opted for a minimalist ensemble that perfectly complemented Pauletta’s bold choice. A classic navy blazer, layered over a dark T-shirt and sneakers (his staple for premieres lately!), created a relaxed yet sophisticated look. Together, they showcased the power of complementary dressing, proving that style is truly a team effort.

Watch their red-carpet arrival below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Video adapted from @hollywoodreporter & @entertainmenttonight