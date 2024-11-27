When Music Meets Style: 10 Times Adekunle Gold Had Us Absolutely Captivated

What happens when music meets fashion? You get Adekunle Gold, also known as AG Baby–a true master of both. For as long as we can remember, music and fashion have gone hand in hand, shaping the way we express ourselves.

The connection between these two worlds runs deeper than we often realise. Just like a great melody, a striking outfit can say so much without a single word. Adekunle Gold embodies this synergy perfectly. His music resonates deeply, but his style is equally unforgettable. From everyday wear to stage-worthy ensembles, his looks tell a story—bold, authentic, and unmistakably his own.

Let’s take a closer look at the moments Adekunle Gold captivated us with his fashion, proving that his style speaks just as loudly as his music:

AG Baby in Louis Vuitton

Adekunle Gold was a sight to behold at the GQ Men of the Year Gala, dressed in Louis Vuitton’s SS25 collection. AG embraced modern cowboy energy in a neutral suit, a brown hat, and black shoes – perfectly matching the rodeo-themed event.

The Rodo Look

Adekunle didn’t come to play in the visuals for his hit single “Rodo.” Adekunle radiated sophistication in a sleek black suit with bedazzled lapels. Green snakeskin dress shoes and sparkling statement jewellery took this look from classic to extraordinary, showing us how to command attention.

Turning Heads at Louis Vuitton

At a Louis Vuitton fashion show, AG Baby served high-fashion bad boy energy in a colourful jacket, oversized trousers, and boots. It was a masterclass in effortless cool, with just the right edge to keep us all hooked.

Everything Black

AG Baby served us the ultimate ‘bad boy’ vibe in an all-black ensemble. He rocked a black sequined jacket, black vest, black trousers, and dark shades, finished off with a touch of statement jewellery. This drip? Too hot to handle—whoosh!

Vintage Cowboy Vibes

Adekunle has a way of reinventing classic looks, and his 90s-inspired cowboy outfit was no exception. Shades of green, a cowboy hat, a statement belt, and boots gave us a nostalgic yet contemporary twist.

A Perfect Fusion of Vintage and Contemporary Style

Adekunle nailed the perfect fusion of old-school charm and modern flair. What we’re loving most about this look? Without a doubt, it’s the belt and boots.

It’s Giving Colour!

Adekunle kept it casual yet bold with a deep blue jacket, paired with a mustard vest, wide trousers, and a crossbody bag. The perfect balance of laid-back style and flair.

Street Style King

While strolling through New York, Adekunle Gold kept it casually chic in a black leather pants and a jacket. It’s just AG Baby reminding us that effortless street style is an art form.

Glittering in Ekwe

Adekunle Gold nailed his fashion game in the music video for Ladipoe‘s “Ekwe,” rocking a shimmering top with a simple jacket and baggy jeans adorned with studs.

Brunch, but Make It Fashion

Even for brunch, Adekunle doesn’t miss a beat. Dressed in earthy tones with patterned trousers, a vest, and a jacket, he proved that even the most casual outings deserve a touch of finesse.