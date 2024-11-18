Style
Adekunle Gold Makes GQ Man of the Year Gala Debut in Louis Vuitton
Adekunle Gold popularly known as AG Baby is in his fashion era!
Spotted in Paris in June at the Louis Vuitton‘s Men Spring/Summer collection, he makes a fashionable debut at GQ’s Man of the Year Gala in Los Angeles.
Styled by Ugo Mozie, he donned a top-to-toe Louis Vuitton look. AG gave modern cowboy style in a neutral suit, brown hat and black shoes in line with the Rodeo theme for the event. Swipe through the carousel:
Credits:
Muse: @adekunlegold
Stylist: @ugomozie
Photo: @juliusmfrazer