Chidimma Adetshina’s Stunning Looks at Miss Universe 2024 Showcase Nigeria’s Heritage & Strength

With the Miss Universe 2024 finale just a day away, all eyes are on Nigeria’s very own Chidimma Adetshina. Her journey in Mexico has been a celebration of elegance, culture, and style—and we can’t wait to see her take the big stage tomorrow.

One of the highlights of her journey has been the unveiling of her gorgeous national costume, the Nwanyi-Njiko, created by Abanobi Emmanuel Ifechukwu and Modela Couture, which she wore during the National Costumes show. According to Miss Universe Nigeria, this piece isn’t just a costume—it’s a tribute to unity, strength, and heritage. Made with over 10,000 coral pearls, cowrie shells, stones, feathers, and raffia, each element of the outfit carries deep meaning. The headpiece represents authority and ancestral ties, while the exquisite beads symbolise unity, wealth, prosperity, courage, and resilience.

The stones and shells symbolise wealth and protection, deeply connecting her to the earth, and the raffia speaks of her strong roots to the land. With a staff in hand, Chidimma embodies wisdom and leadership, presenting herself as a symbol of African royalty.

Nwanyi-Njiko

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MISS UNIVERSE NIGERIA (@missuniverseng)

Her Sisi Eko look was another highlight from the National Costumes show, with the outfit designed by Sé Adeoye. Miss Universe Nigeria explained that it pays tribute to Lagos with a hand-painted design of the iconic Third Mainland Bridge and the National Theatre. The ensemble symbolises hope, new beginnings, and the city’s strength and resilience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MISS UNIVERSE NIGERIA (@missuniverseng)

Chidimma also stunned in a beautiful dinner gown by Maryam Elisha, called Verdant Eclipse, during the Preliminary Competition. Miss Universe Nigeria shared that the emerald gown, decorated with over 2 million shimmering sand beads, reflects Nigeria’s elegance and strength. Its glow embodies grace, timeless beauty, and the rich diversity of our culture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MISS UNIVERSE NIGERIA (@missuniverseng)

On top of all these, she made it to the top 20 of the Voice of Change competition. Watch her express her appreciation below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MISS UNIVERSE NIGERIA (@missuniverseng)

Ready to relive more of Chidimma’s unforgettable fashion moments in Mexico? We’ve got all the highlights for you.

Moments from Chidimma’s swimsuit segment

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MISS UNIVERSE NIGERIA (@missuniverseng)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chidimma Adetshina (@chichi_vanessa)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chidimma Adetshina (@chichi_vanessa)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MISS UNIVERSE NIGERIA (@missuniverseng)