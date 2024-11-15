Connect with us

Style

Slay in Colours with These Colourful Preggo Lewks by Prisca ‘StyleMe’

Hey expectant yummy mummies, BellaNaija Style is back with another spotlight of the most stylish looks from fashionable #BellaStylistas across Africa and beyond with the #BNStyleYourBump series, to give you all the inspiration for fresh, chic, and stand-out maternity styles.

Today, we spotlight Okhaloma-based Ivorian fashion and lifestyle influencer Prisca ‘StyleMe’. Since she announced her pregnancy in October, the pregnant mama hasn’t slowed down her fashion horses. Check out Prisca’s colourful maternity style below:

Monochrome with Bae for ‘Bump’ Announcement

Draped in Yellow

Matching Outfits with Bae

Colourful Pants Set Never Looked so Good

Sultry Style the Preggo Way

Gradient Midi Gown? Yes, Please

Blue-wn Away

Maternity Shoot Inspo

Comfy Bodycons in Multiple Colours

Credit: @priscastyleme

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

