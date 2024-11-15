Style
Slay in Colours with These Colourful Preggo Lewks by Prisca ‘StyleMe’
Hey expectant yummy mummies, BellaNaija Style is back with another spotlight of the most stylish looks from fashionable #BellaStylistas across Africa and beyond with the #BNStyleYourBump series, to give you all the inspiration for fresh, chic, and stand-out maternity styles.
Today, we spotlight Okhaloma-based Ivorian fashion and lifestyle influencer Prisca ‘StyleMe’. Since she announced her pregnancy in October, the pregnant mama hasn’t slowed down her fashion horses. Check out Prisca’s colourful maternity style below:
Monochrome with Bae for ‘Bump’ Announcement
Draped in Yellow
Matching Outfits with Bae
Colourful Pants Set Never Looked so Good
Sultry Style the Preggo Way
Gradient Midi Gown? Yes, Please
Blue-wn Away
Maternity Shoot Inspo
Comfy Bodycons in Multiple Colours
Credit: @priscastyleme