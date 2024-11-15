Slay in Colours with These Colourful Preggo Lewks by Prisca ‘StyleMe’

Hey expectant yummy mummies, BellaNaija Style is back with another spotlight of the most stylish looks from fashionable #BellaStylistas across Africa and beyond with the #BNStyleYourBump series, to give you all the inspiration for fresh, chic, and stand-out maternity styles.

Today, we spotlight Okhaloma-based Ivorian fashion and lifestyle influencer Prisca ‘StyleMe’. Since she announced her pregnancy in October, the pregnant mama hasn’t slowed down her fashion horses. Check out Prisca’s colourful maternity style below:

Monochrome with Bae for ‘Bump’ Announcement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PRISCA 〰️ Fashion & Lifestyle Content Creator (@priscastyleme)

Draped in Yellow

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PRISCA 〰️ Fashion & Lifestyle Content Creator (@priscastyleme)

Matching Outfits with Bae

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PRISCA 〰️ Fashion & Lifestyle Content Creator (@priscastyleme)

Colourful Pants Set Never Looked so Good

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PRISCA 〰️ Fashion & Lifestyle Content Creator (@priscastyleme)

Sultry Style the Preggo Way

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PRISCA 〰️ Fashion & Lifestyle Content Creator (@priscastyleme)

Gradient Midi Gown? Yes, Please

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PRISCA 〰️ Fashion & Lifestyle Content Creator (@priscastyleme)

Blue-wn Away

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PRISCA 〰️ Fashion & Lifestyle Content Creator (@priscastyleme)

Maternity Shoot Inspo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PRISCA 〰️ Fashion & Lifestyle Content Creator (@priscastyleme)

Comfy Bodycons in Multiple Colours

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PRISCA 〰️ Fashion & Lifestyle Content Creator (@priscastyleme)

Credit: @priscastyleme

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!