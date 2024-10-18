Style
Check Out Adut Akech’s Soft and Stylish Pink-Themed Baby Shower
In July, South Sudanese supermodel Adut Akech Bior announced she was expecting her first child with her partner, Samuel Elkhier. She recently hosted a stunning pink-themed baby shower that was simple and chic. She wore a maxi peach off-shoulder dress that flowed with pleats from the waist downwards.
Her second look was a soft, blush-toned ensemble with a thigh-high slit that highlighted her growing baby bump most stylishly. She paired the look with black sandal heels, soft makeup and a two-toned wavy hairdo.
She captioned the pictures from her pink-themed baby shower:
Patiently waiting for you baby
Safe to say it is a girl. Swipe through the carousel for more:
View this post on Instagram
CREDITS
BellaStylista: @adutakech
Photo: @meaghan_coles_photography