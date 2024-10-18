Check Out Adut Akech’s Soft and Stylish Pink-Themed Baby Shower

In July, South Sudanese supermodel Adut Akech Bior announced she was expecting her first child with her partner, Samuel Elkhier. She recently hosted a stunning pink-themed baby shower that was simple and chic. She wore a maxi peach off-shoulder dress that flowed with pleats from the waist downwards.

Her second look was a soft, blush-toned ensemble with a thigh-high slit that highlighted her growing baby bump most stylishly. She paired the look with black sandal heels, soft makeup and a two-toned wavy hairdo.

She captioned the pictures from her pink-themed baby shower:

Patiently waiting for you baby

Safe to say it is a girl. Swipe through the carousel for more:

