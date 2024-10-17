Adesua Etomi-Wellington ‘Humbles’ Pregnancy in Nigerian Brand, Rendoll — See the Lewk

Adesua Etomi-Wellington is glowing with baby No. 2 on the way! The expectant mum served major style goals in a vibrant aqua mini dress featuring oversized sleeves from Nigerian brand, Rendoll in the latest pictures from her maternity shoot. The elegant pleated fabric gave this simple dress an effortlessly chic vibe, perfect for stylish mamas.

The actress styled herself in matching Jimmy Choo heels and a 2-toned mini handbag from Kate Spade New York paired with a dark bone and golden star earrings from Rendoll, joking that she has a backup job as a stylist if acting doesn’t work out. Acting already worked out for this superstar but we agree her self-styling game is noteworthy.

Adesua’s makeup was flawlessly done by Nigerian T.A’LA MODE BEAUTY, paired with a chic ponytail, it gave the perfect finishing touch to her glam. Swipe through the carousel below to see her stunning photos by Aham Ibeleme and a BTS moment that made us go “awwwn”:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adesua Etomi-Wellington (@adesuaetomi)

CREDITS

BellaStylista @adesuaetomi

Dress & earrings @rendollofficial

Makeup @t.alamodebeauty

Bag @katespadeny

Shoes @jimmychoo

Photos @ahamibeleme

