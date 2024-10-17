Connect with us

Adesua Etomi-Wellington 'Humbles' Pregnancy in Nigerian Brand, Rendoll — See the Lewk

Michael Mazi-Michael Wins Mr. World Nigeria 2024 – See Full List of Winners

Ayra Starr Served Chic and Sultry Lewks at Paris Fashion Week, Have a Look

Cardi B Served Lewks and Hawt New Mum Bod at Paris Fashion Week

Toke Makinwa Rocked a Two Toned Masterpiece by House of Dova for Her Second Look at BBNaija Season Finale

Coréon Dú’s "African Beauty" Documentary to Premiere at BAFTA-Qualifying BUFF & AFRIFF

Tolu Bally's Chic Birthday Look is a Minimalist’s Dream Come True!

Beauty and Fragrance Connoisseur Muinat Kosoko Opens Mirrors Beauty Flagship Store in Lagos and Online Store

Cultural Chic: Chidimma Adetshina is a Beauty to Behold in White for Nigeria’s Independence

Strutting with Star Power, Thuso Mbedu Owned the L'Oréal Le Défilé Runway for Black Girls | WATCH

Adesua Etomi-Wellington is glowing with baby No. 2 on the way! The expectant mum served major style goals in a vibrant aqua mini dress featuring oversized sleeves from Nigerian brand, Rendoll in the latest pictures from her maternity shoot. The elegant pleated fabric gave this simple dress an effortlessly chic vibe, perfect for stylish mamas.

The actress styled herself in matching Jimmy Choo heels and a 2-toned mini handbag from Kate Spade New York paired with a dark bone and golden star earrings from Rendoll, joking that she has a backup job as a stylist if acting doesn’t work out. Acting already worked out for this superstar but we agree her self-styling game is noteworthy.

Adesua’s makeup was flawlessly done by Nigerian T.A’LA MODE BEAUTY, paired with a chic ponytail, it gave the perfect finishing touch to her glam. Swipe through the carousel below to see her stunning photos by Aham Ibeleme and a BTS moment that made us go “awwwn”:

CREDITS

BellaStylista @adesuaetomi
Dress & earrings @rendollofficial
Makeup @t.alamodebeauty
Bag @katespadeny
Shoes @jimmychoo
Photos @ahamibeleme

