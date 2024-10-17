Connect with us

Falz Talks #EndSARS, Law to Music Transition & Working with Funke Akindele on #WithChude

Published

4 hours ago

 on

During the 2020 #EndSARS protest, Folarin Falana, popluay known as Falz, was a major voice in championing against police brutality and the killing of Nigerians. He speaks about his expeience and more in a conversation on #WithChude. He revealed how his involvement started when, just a week before his birthday, he came across a tweet from fellow artist Runtown about a planned protest, and instantly he reached out to join the movement.

The discussion explored his diverse career, from practising law for nearly two years to fully transitioning into music. Falz also opened up about his family background and how it shaped his artistic journey.

Reflecting on his breakout acting role in Funke Akindele’sJenifa’s Diary,” he shared, “I remember Funke Akindele, a big shout out to her, by the way; she had reached out to me maybe by Instagram or something.  Anyway saying, she had seen some of those videos. Yeah, and she had something she was working on. Yeah, she’d like me to be a part of it. At this point, there was no Jennifer’s Diary; the diary didn’t exist. I don’t think I’ve ever crossed paths with any other entertainer in this country. Yes, that is more hard-working than she is..”

Falz also reminisced about his role in “Chief Daddy 1” and how he continues to thrive as a singer, actor, and cultural icon.

Watch the conversation below:

