Get Ready for AY Makun’s “The Waiter”: The Trailer is Here & it’s Full of Suspense

This December, you can count on Nollywood to bring the fun and entertainment with an exciting lineup of films perfect for the holiday season.

Richard Ayodeji Makun, known as AY, has just dropped the trailer for his latest movie, “The Waiter.” Packed with action, suspense, and a touch of humour, the trailer promises a thrilling ride that will keep you hooked from start to finish.

“The Waiter” follows the unexpected journey of a waiter who finds himself in the middle of a hotel invasion. What begins as an ordinary shift soon spirals into chaos, thrusting him into an adventure with life-or-death stakes.

Deyemi Okanlawon, Shaffy Bello, Sushine Rosman and AY himself lead the cast and are joined by Regina Daniels, Rahama Sadau, Williams Uchemba, May Edochie, Toke Makinwa, Obi Cubana, and more

“The Waiter” will be hitting cinemas in Nigeria, Ghana, and Liberia on December 20th.

Watch the trailer below: